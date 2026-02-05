Popular The River actor Lunga Mofokeng has commented on his Skeem Saam educational character

Mofokeng is famously known for his portrayal as Lindiwe Dikana's son on the 1Magic cancelled telenovela

Fans of the show recently slammed the soapie for casting isiZulu-speaking actors on the show

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

'The River' Actor Lunga Mofokeng Reacts to Joining 'Skeem Saam'

Source: UGC

Former The River actor Lunga Mofokeng, who played the role of Andile Dikana, has responded to his latest role on Skeem Saam.

Mofokeng, who previously alluded to experiencing financial difficulty after leaving the DStv cancelled will portray the character of Mr Qhomane on the SABC1 soapie.

The actor's co-star, Clement Maosa, recently trended online when he opened up about his latest desert episode on the educational show.

Mofokeng commented on his latest character on the SABC show on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 4 February 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Hi guys,😊😊😊 it’s been a minute, I know. I’m as excited and grateful for the opportunity to introduce Mr Q, played by me. Without saying much, He starts showing on Monday 9th on SABC 1 @ 19:30 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @official_sabceducation @skeemsaam13. For the love of storytelling," he wrote.

Skeem Saam actors and fans react to Mofokeng's role

Skeem Saam actor Clementmaosa said:

"Welcome to Turfloop bro 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

Skeem Saam actress Zizo_sobhutyu replied:

"Welcome, Mr Q😝😝."

Lorrainetromp said:

"I can't wait, welcome to Turf🔥❤️❤️."

Tonimngoma reacted:

"Yaaaaay!!🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️Congratulations. 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥."

Monde_rasmen commented:

"Congratulations, bro, it's been a minute 🎊🎊🎊🎊."

Official_thabo responded:

"Welcome to the biggest on South African TV."

@BanziZeigh wrote:

"How did the casting of a Mofokeng in #SkeemSaam turn into Zulu slander? Why are we getting whacked? You guys really have a serious problem with Zulus. I saw nothing wrong with this casting when the announcement was made. There is nothing wrong with having other languages."

@ZolaAmanda replied:

"The comments prove that tribalism is real. Now they are telling the writers which tribe not to cast. Yooooo."

@NtombiEnhle_ said:

"Good to see him back on TV."

@GuguMalwanee wrote:

"That 'young and charming teacher' is giving uzojola (date me) me as a student."

@Ladygee231 reacted:

"Zulu people wanna occupy everything on TV, but they hardly involve others in their series."

@TheGeopol said:

"SABC is now collapsing Skeem Saam with Zulu actors, that was the only show that was left with civility, now it’s degenerating into a taxi violence type of production."

@Unknown_Pudi11 responded:

"Skeem Saam seems to be adding new characters who are Zulu-speaking, and they're reducing Sepedi characters. Why is that coz it's been a nice show for years, all for diversity, and all though Zulu actors just be ruining the show and and its storyline."

'The River' Actor Lunga Mofokeng Reacts to Joining 'Skeem Saam'

Source: UGC

Rising star Vuyo Daki joins Skeem Saam as Bandzile

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that rising star and content creator Vuyo Daki is the latest actor to join SABC1's popular soapie Skeem Saam.

The educational soapie shared on social media on Monday, 13 January 2026, that Daki will portray the role of a waiter, Bandzile, recommended by Lehasa Maphosa.

Fans of the educational soapie took to social media to congratulate the star and to comment on his current storyline.

Source: Briefly News