Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula recently shared a photo of Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, holding their newborn baby girl.

Moloto previously hogged headlines when she confirmed the arrival of her newborn baby girl on her TikTok account.

The social media influencer recently worried her followers on social media when she shared a photo of herself in the hospital.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of Kholofelo and Shebeshxt's baby's face on his X account on 30 January 2026.

The businesswoman also confirmed the birth of her daughter on her TikTok account on 12 January 2026.

South Africans react to Khawula's post

@kAbelo_Maema replied:

"The fact that we do not hold women accountable for having kids with emotionally unstable men is, in itself, a societal issue. Having unprotected sex and not preventing… all in the name of 'love' …now this poor baby is born into trauma …very irresponsible!"

@Tshilisano_Mdau said:

"This better disappear when he comes out."

@Ngubenil reacted:

"Congratulations to the parents on the safe arrival of their bundle of joy."

@iamRTI commented:

"Lol, we know you wouldn't have tweeted this if he were not in jail."

@StarJay_23 said:

"Congrats to them, pity the father was not there to witness the special day."

@msmonakhisi reacted:

"Is the father still in jail? Is this the same lady who lost a child?"

@NalediyaMorena commented:

"This is really good news, especially after the passing of their daughter. Congratulations to them."

@Kane_GM9 replied:

"Shebeshxt wa ntshe couldn't even be there for the birth of his child, kamo he's the reason the other child is no longer there...Haai, this couple deserves each other, congratulations to them."

@Qthobs wrote:

"Hopefully, sitting down allows the father time to reflect and make better decisions. Congrats to them, the bundle will heal some of the wounds and define a new purpose for them."

@Blaq_Perfume responded:

"He will kill this one also when he gets out of prison after getting lots of praise in prison."

@enetob replied:

"It's disturbing how quickly people forget his partner lost a child because of his reckless actions. For the sake of accountability and the young people who look up to him as a role model, he should remain behind bars; consequences matter.

@TumiMashabela said:

"Hope they've learned their lesson. One cannot be driving drunk with children and going from one party to another. It's a crime."

Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, is not coping

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, opened up about life without her daughter, Onthatile, who died in 2024.

The content creator shared in several posts on her TikTok account on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, that she's still mourning her daughter.

South Africans and fans of the businesswoman took to her comment section to comfort her, while some applauded her for her bravery.

