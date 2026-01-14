Shebeshxt's business partner and baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, has posted a picture of their second child on social media

The award-winning Lekompo star, who's currently behind bars, reportedly missed the birth of his second child after he was denied bail

Fans of the popular businesswoman commented on her post this week and congratulated her on the arrival of her child

Shebeshxt's baby mama Kholofelo Moloto reveals the birth of their baby. Image: Shebemaburna

Source: Instagram

Content creator and businesswoman Kholofelo Moloto, who is in a relationship with Shebeshxt, has confirmed the arrival of their newborn baby.

Moloto previously had social media users talking when she changed her profile picture to that of her baby on TikTok.

The TikToker made headlines in 2025 when she admitted that she was not coping without their late daughter, who passed away in a tragic car accident.

The businesswoman shared a photo of her newborn baby on her TikTok account on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, and captioned the post:

"Love of my life."

Social media users react to Kholo's post

Kholofelo Moloto announces the birth of her baby with Shebeshxt. Images: ShebeMaburna

Source: Instagram

