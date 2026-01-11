Popular The Wife actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela has been making waves online since she turned into a DJ and Qgom artist

Fans of former Skeem Saam and Isiphetho actress commented on her latest relationship on social media

South Africans reacted to the video of the actress dancing with her alleged lover online

SA Reacts to Video of Mbali Mavimbela Dancing with Lover: "She Lowered her Standards". Image: PhilMphela

Former Skeem Saam and The Wife actress Mbalenhle "Mbali" Mavimbela recently had social media buzzing when she showed off her dance moves online.

Mavimbela, who is famously known for playing the role of Hlomu on The Wife, previously trended when she was reportedly dribbled by Dlala Thukzin.

Social media user @burnerbunerac5 shared a clip on his X account of the actress dancing with her alleged lover on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

"Oh, Mbalenhle Mavimbela, what are we to do?" he captioned the clip.

Social media users slam the actress's new career

@Pearl_msandie replied:

"They’re always dancing."

@Burnerburnerac5 said:

"Yes. Azivumi ukuthi uhlale phansi mugwinyile," (We should just sit down when things are not working out).

@_WendyHouse_ replied:

"She's dancing with her man, mos, smoko?" (What's the problem?)

@cindy_maryline wrote:

"She is putting us through a lot."

@_motlatso_ responded:

"Wasn’t she engaged or something? Never got to know who the father was; I just assumed it was the same guy who proposed. It seems so much has happened since her time on The Wife."

@Mandisa78700142 wrote:

"She lowered her standards so badly."

@bxdbxxtchaf said:

"I cannot believe this is her boyfriend."

@mawaza_jpg reacted:

"Oh, Hlomu, the potential you had, sweetheart."

@MdluliWell said:

"I don’t think she understands that she is our national wife."

@aquariangodcomp responded:

"Fumbled an entire career."

@bxdbxxtchaf commented:

@kwxnda_ reacted:

"What happened with her baby daddy?"

@is_gaxa said:

"Let us let her be bandla because at least she can be public with this relationship, unlike with uThukuzini."

@Mina22455163429 wrote:

"That guy doesn't wink vele? That's scary."

@princessphindi1 replied:

"Chomie, since ajola ne gqom artist ay, kudanswa njalo," (She's always dancing).

Mbali Mavimbela: TV roles

The talented actress Mbalenhle "Mbali" Mavimbela is famously known for playing the character of Mahlomu aka "Hlomu" on Showmax's telenovela The Wife for 3 seasons.

Mavimbela is also known for playing Nothile on SABC1's popular soapie Skeem Saam and Buhle in eTV's drama series Isiphetho.

The star also acted in Judas Kiss as Zamazulu, in Isipho as Tandzile, and Mzansi Magic's canned telenovela Isibaya Negotiator.

Mavimbela also scored a role on eTV's medical drama series Durban Gen as Thandi and starred on Karektas season 1 as a Celebrity Guest.

Video of Mbali Mavimbela dancing with lover trends. Images: PhilMphela and @SSiTVSA

The Wife actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela ventures into DJing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela surprised her fans with her latest career move as an entertainer by trying out being a DJ.

The popular actress posted a video on Instagram capturing the seconds before she took the stage in front of thousands of people.

Her Instagram followers commented on her post with excitement and pride, and many wished her well in her new career.

