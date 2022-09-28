Mbalenhle Mavimbela is a South African actress best known for starring as Tandzile in the eTV telenovela Isipho. It was her first credited television role, and it opened incredible doors for her. Besides, she has also been featured in Skeem Saam, House of Zwide, and Judas Kiss.

Besides acting, Mbali developed an interest in beauty pageants and joined the Green Campus Initiative Organization.



Playing the starring role of Tandzile in the telenovela, Isipho brought Mbalenhle Mavimbela fame. While growing up, she saw acting as just a play without knowing she could make a career. However, she started taking acting seriously in high school.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela's profiles and bio

Full name Mbalenhle Mbali Mavimbela Date of birth January 14, 1997 Age 25 years (As of 2022) Place of birth Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal Nationality South African Education Pinetown Girls' High School Alma mater Durban University of Technology Marital Status Single Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Tholakele Grandmother Thembi Mavimbela Occupation Actress Famous as Hlomu in The Wife Baby 1 Social media Instagram, Twitter University Durban University of Technology Net worth $50,000

What is Mbalenhle Mavimbela's age?

The actress was born on January 14, 1997, making her 25 as of 2022. Mbalenhle Mavimbela's place of birth is the small town of Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She later moved to Durban in 2009, where she resides. Growing up, she was bubbly and adventurous.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela's education

In October 2021, she landed a leading role as Hlomu on the Showmax telenovela The Wife.



The celebrated actress attended elementary school in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. Later, she joined the prestigious Pinetown Girls High School for her high school education. She later studied travel and tourism at the Durban University of Technology.

Who are Mbalenhle Mavimbela's parents?

She was brought up by her late grandmother, Thembi Mavimbela, and her mother, Tholakele. She attributes her success to their care, support, and discipline. Unfortunately, there are no details about her father.

Who is Mbalenhle Mavimbela's husband?

Mbali is single, and there are no details about her husband.

Does Mbalenhle Mavimbela have a child?

Mavimbela has reportedly welcomed her first baby after keeping her pregnancy low-key. Mbalenhle Mavimbela's pregnancy rumours sparked online after the actress shared pictures with her abdomen covered. Unfortunately, details about Mbalenhle Mavimbela's child are not provided.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela's acting career

Mavimbela did not attend any formal acting training. Instead, she learned to act on the streets. She attended various auditions, started appearing in theatre plays, and grew to land lead roles on screen.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela's TV roles

Mbali appeared on several television shows before she became famous. In October 2021, she landed a leading role as Hlomu on the Showmax telenovela The Wife.

She later appeared as a celebrity guest in #Karektas, an SABC2 comedy quiz show. Mbalenhle again appeared as Thandi on the eTV telenovela Durban Gen season one. Mbali later landed the role of Negotiator in Isibaya.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela's TV shows and roles

Mavimbela is a South African actress best known for starring as Tandzile in Isipho.



#Karektas - as Celebrity Guest

Durban Gen - Season 1 as Thandi (as Mbali Mavimbela)

Isibaya - Season 7 as Negotiator

Isipho - Season 1 as Tandzile (as Mbalenhle Masikane)

Judas Kiss - Season 1 as Zamazulu

Skeem Saam - Season 10 as Nothile

The Wife - Season 1 as Hlomu

What is Mbalenhle Mavimbela's award?

On October 5, 2021, she was nominated for Best Actress Film for her role in Salamina. In 2020, she shot two films in Greytown featuring young people to give back to the community. She believes in empowering young people by giving them a chance to showcase their talents.

Besides acting, Mbali developed an interest in beauty pageants and joined the Green Campus Initiative Organization.

What is Mbalenhle Mavimbela's Instagram?

Mbali is very active on Instagram @mbalenhle_m. She posts about her beautiful pictures, work, and personal life. You can also reach her on Twitter @MbalenhleMavim.

What is Mbalenhle Mavimbela's net worth?

Her net worth is estimated at $50,000. She lives a lavish life and drives a BWM worth R600,000. She also owns a horse named Joco and enjoys sharing pictures while riding.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela is a South African celebrated actress. She has been featured in many television shows but is popularly known for her appearance as Tandzile on the eTV drama Isipho. She developed a love for arts in high school and is expected to rise higher.

