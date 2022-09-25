Who is Carson Peters-Berger? Biography, age, parents, trial, sentence, profiles

Carson Peters-Berger is the infamous teenage boy from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, United States. He was arrested on 26th April 2022 for molesting and killing his ten year old cousin, Lily Peters. Carson comes from a family of criminal convicts. His father is a convicted pa*dophile, while his mother has been on the wrong side of the law numerous times.

Carson (right) gained negative media attention after killing and molesting his 10-year-old cousin Lily (left).

Carson Peters-Berger hit his cousin in the stomach and beat her with a stick before strangling her. He attempted to molest and hide her remains by covering her with leaves, an incident whose visual imagination is horrific. His monster actions captured the attention of many around the world.

Carson Peters-Berger's profiles summary and bio

Full name Carson Peter-Berger Year of birth 2008 Age About 14 years in 2022 Place of birth Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Not known Parents Adam T. Berger (father), Loraine Davis (mother) Education level Elementary Known for Molesting and murder of 10-year-old cousin Ilian' Lily' Peters Criminal status Accused and on trial (Is being tried as an adult due to the murder charge)

How old is Carson Peters-Berger?

Carson Peters-Berger's age is estimated to be 14 years in 2022. His exact date of birth is yet to be revealed to the public. He was born in 2008 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, United States of America.

Carson Peters-Berger's parents

Carson's father, Adam, is a convicted pa*dophile.

Adam T. Berger is Carson Peters-Berger's father who is 37 years of age and lives in Eau Claire according to sources in 2022. He was in Oshkosh Correctional Institution for three years (May 2018 to April 2021) for owning a stash of p*rnographic photos of pre-teen girls and four crack pipes. After being released from prison, he relocated to Eau Claire and remains on supervised probation.

Carson Peters-Berger's mother is Lauraine Davis. She is 45 years old. Before conceiving Carson, Lauraine was convicted severally for theft and drug offences. She had a brief relationship with his father before they separated when Carson was two years old.

In 2017, Lauraine called the police, accusing Carson's father, Adam, of attempting to run her over by a car. Carson's grandmother described her as an awful mother. She restricted Carson's contact with his paternal relatives. She currently lives in Chippewa falls and is in a relationship with John Repetto, a 50-year-old convicted fraudster.

What happened to Carson Peters-Carson after his father went to jail?

The boy's grandmother Mary revealed that her grandson was unhappy when his father was jailed in May 2018. He became very quiet and rarely interacted with people.

Carson Peters-Berger's trial

Carson Peters-Berger will be tried as an adult.

Carson Peters-Berger appeared in court for the first time on 27th April 2022 and confessed to killing his 10-year-old cousin. He had reportedly suggested to Lily that they explore woods off the road near Chippewa falls, Northeast of Eau Claire and Northwest of Wisconsin. He then lured her to the crime scene, where he executed the evil.

During the case proceedings, District Attorney Wade Newell told the court that Carson revealed to law enforcement that his intention from the beginning was to r*pe and kill Lily Peters. As a result, he was charged with first-degree intentional hom*cide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 years. The court ordered that Carson remain in prison, with his bail set at $1 million.

Which court handles Lily Peters' case?

Carson Peters-Berger was arraigned in an adult court, Chippewa County Circuit Court, for the hearing of Lily Peters' murder and r*pe cases on 27th April 2022 and 24th June 2022. According to Wisconsin's criminal justice system, intentional hom*cide cases should be handled by the adult court.

On 1st September 2022, Carson's lawyer announced his plans to file for a reverse waiver petition. It is an attempt to move the case to the juvenile court. The meeting for scheduling the reverse waiver hearing is set to happen on the morning of 29th September 2022.

Who is Carson Peters-Berger's attorney?

Michael Cohen is Carson Peters-Berger's lawyer in the ongoing Lily Peters murder case. He relinquished the suspect's right to a preliminary hearing, and the judge, Benjamin Lane, found grounds to bind the suspect for further proceedings.

Carson Peters-Berger's sentence

The court is yet to give a sentence on Carson Peters-Berger. Court proceedings are still on as the victim's and the suspect's lawyers have yet to present all the witnesses they wish to call in the case. However, Carson Peters faces a possible life sentence following the three counts of Lily Peters murder that he was charged with.

Where was Lily Peters in fourth grade?

Lily was a 4th grader.

The r*pe and murder victim was a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She was staying with her aunt when she went missing and was later found murdered.

Who are Lily Peters' parents, Alexander Peters and Jennifer Eyerly?

Lily's mother, Jennifer Eyerly, has landed in legal trouble several times. In 2021, she pled guilty to five misdemeanours and two felonies of defrauding her mother of about $7,788 and stealing her credit cards. Lily's father, Alexander, is a drug addict. Despite smiling in most photos seen online, poor Lily came from a dysfunctional home.

Lily Peters' murder at the hands of her 14 year old cousin, Carson Peters-Berger, is both horrifying and saddening. Carson is a minor who lacks a morally upright upbringing and what he did to defenceless Lily is incomprehensible. It is heartbreaking knowing both minors come from dysfunctional families. Can the boy be reformed?

