Marcel Young: siblings, age, wife, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Marcel Young is an American celebrity child who is well-known for being the son of Dr Dre and Michel'le Toussant. Dr Dre is an American hip-hop artist and entrepreneur known for his immense contributions to pop culture. His mother, Michel'le, is a celebrated American R&B singer and songwriter. Yet, despite his parents' fame, Marcel chose a life away from the spotlight.

Young is Dre's sixth child, while he was his mother's first. Unlike Marcel Young's siblings, Young has maintained extreme secrecy around his personal and professional life. Although his parents are in the music industry, Marcel followed his path and lived a relatively private life.

Marcel Young's profiles

Full Name Marcel Young Date of Birth February 6, 1991 Age 31 years of age (2022) Birthplace New York, USA Nationality Afro-American Famous for Being the son of Michel'le and Dr Dre Zodiac Aquarius Father Andre Romelle Young (Dr Dre) Mother Michel’le Denise Toussant Sexual orientation Straight Gender Male Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Height 5 ft 10 inches Weight 65Kgs Body measurements 42-28-38 Shoe size 7 (US) Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Net worth $100,000

What is Marcel Young's age?

The celebrity child was born in Los Angeles, California, on February 6, 1991. Thus, he is 31 years as of 2022. Marcel Young's nationality is American, and she follows Christianity. The star kid was raised by his mother alongside his young step-sister Bailei Knight. He belongs to the Afro-American ethnic group.

Where did Marcel Young study?

Marcel obtained his elementary and high school graduate certificates from local schools in his hometown, Los Angeles. He later proceeded to one of the most sought-after American universities, obtaining his bachelor's degree. However, details about where and what he studied are not provided.

What is Marcel Young's height?

The star kid measures 5ft 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 65 kgs. Moreover, he has a pair of eyes and a black coloured hair type. In addition, he has black skin and belongs to the Afro-American ethnic group. His other body measurements are 42, 28, and 38 inches. He exercises regularly to maintain his body shape and also observes a healthy diet.

How did Marcel Young's parents meet?

Dr Dre and Michel'le met in the music industry and started dating from 1990 to 1996. When Marcel was born in 1991, he became the fourth child of his father. Because of his parents' different priorities, where his father focused on his career, and his mother focused on raising him, they drifted apart. At some point, their constant and heated arguments turned into physical fights, nearly causing Michel'le's life. They later separated.

Who is Marcel Young's father?

His father is Andre Romelle Young, popularly known as Dr Dre. He is a rapper and producer by profession. He is considered the Godfather of the American hip-hop industry. He was born on February 18, 1965, in Compton, California. That makes him 57 years as of 2022. His parents, Theodore and Verna Young, separated when he was seven.

He started his career as a club DJ before joining the musical group World Class Wrecking Cru. In 1993, he made the big leap in his career with his maiden album, The Chronic. He went on to release more hit songs.

Following a successful career as a rapper, he switched to being a producer. He has produced for top leading rappers such as Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, 50 Cent, and Eminem, among other top artists.

Besides music, Dr Dre has featured in several movies, with his debut appearance being for Set It Off in 1996.

He has won many awards and accolades and is celebrated for his impressive work in the entertainment industry. Undoubtedly, he can be credited as the most influential producer in hip-hop history.

Who is Marcel Young's mother?

His mother is Michel'le Toussaint, a famous R&B singer born in the United States on December 5, 1970. She is 51 years as of 2022. She released her debut studio album Michel'le on October 23, 1989, including singles No More Lies. In addition, she was one of the six cast members of the R&B Divas: Los Angeles reality show on TV One.

Why does Michel'le's voice sound like that?

Michel'le has talked about why her voice sounds different when she is singing versus when she is talking. In an interview with Vlad TV, she said speaking up has always been problematic. She hesitated to speak as a child due to extreme shyness. She said the difference between her two voices is deep in her diaphragm.

Who is Marcel Young's girlfriend?

As with most details about his personal life, the celebrity child keeps details of his romantic life away from the limelight. Thus, details about his girlfriend are not provided.

Marcel Young's siblings

Marcel has eight other siblings from his father's side, including his eldest brother Curtis, who Dre shares with Cassandra Joy Greene.

Marcel's elder sister is LaTanya Young, who came in 1983 following Dre's relationship with Lisa Johnson. They also have other children, LaToya, born in 1984 and Ashley, born in 1985. While still with Lisa, Dre fathered another daughter, Tyra, in 1984 with an unknown woman.

Andre Young Jr was born right before Marcel to Jenita Porter. So how did Dr Dre's son pass away? He died in 2008 at 20 from apparent drug abuse.

Marcel's youngest brother is Truce, whom his father had with Nicole Young. They also share a daughter, Truly, born in 2001.

What is Marcel Young's net worth?

Young has an estimated net worth of about $100,000 as of 2022. His father has an estimated net worth of $500 million, while his mother is at $250,000.

Above is everything you would love to know about Marcel Young's siblings, net worth, parents, and much more. He leads a private life, and little is known about his personal life. However, he came to the limelight following his celebrity parents.

