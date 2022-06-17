Skylar Neese was a 16-year-old high school teenager who was intentionally killed by her closest friends who thought she was boring. Her body was discovered more than five months later after one of her friends confessed. Below is the tragic tale of her disappearance and chilling death.

Skylar Neese's parents described their only child as a hard-working individual who had a bright future ahead. She was an honours student in high school and aspired to become a criminal defence attorney. Her disappearance and tragic death led to the modification of the AMBER Alert in West Virginia. Skylar's Law was added, and it states that the alert must be issued whenever a child goes missing, regardless of the circumstances.

Skylar Neese's profile summary and bio

Full name Skylar Annette Neese Date of birth 10th February 1996 Date of death 6th July 2012 Age at death 16 years Place of birth Morgantown, West Virginia Place of death Wayne Township, Greene County, Pennsylvania Cause of death Stab wounds Perpetrators Friends Rachel Shoaf and Shelia Eddy Nationality American Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.63m) Parents Mary and David Neese Education University High School

What is the story about Skylar Neese?

Skylar was born on 10th February 1996 in Morgantown, West Virginia. She was the only child of Mary, an administrative assistant at a cardiac lab, and David Neese, a Walmart product assembler. The girl was attending University High School and also worked at Wendy's.

Skylar Neese's disappearance

On 5th July 2012, Neese did her shift at Wendy's and went back to her family's apartment in Star City, West Virginia. They lived on the ground floor. Later at 12.30 a.m. on 6th July, she snuck out through her bedroom window and entered a sedan waiting outside. CCTV footage showed her leaving but did not capture the people waiting for her.

Her disappearance was initially treated as a runaway. Missing person flyers were later posted by parents and friends around Monongalia County before the FBI and West Virginia State Police joined the search team in September 2012.

The authorities found out that the sedan Neese was last seen boarding belonged to her friend Eddy, who revealed that she picked her up but dropped her off later. Eddy even helped distribute missing person flyers and often checked up on her parents to ask for updates.

Friend's murder confession

More than four months since Neese's disappearance, her friend Rachel had a nervous breakdown. She later confessed to her lawyer and the police about conspiring with Eddy to kill Neese. The three friends had a fallout, and Skylar did not want to accompany them that night, but the two insisted.

They fetched her in a sedan and drove her to a remote place in Pennsylvania where the three used to hang out. They smoked some weed, and then the two turned against Skylar and stabbed her numerous times until she died. Rachel and Eddy had come prepared for the murder. They had a shovel, cleaning products, and clean clothes.

The two friends tried to dig a hole using the shovel, but the ground was too hard. They decided to drag her body to the woods and covered it with rocks, dirt, and tree branches. They then cleaned everything and left.

When asked about the motive for the murder, Rachel revealed they were bored with her and did not want to be friends. Skylar's social media posts a few weeks before her death showed that their friendship was falling apart. Further investigations revealed that Rachel and Sheila were lovers and that Neese knew secrets her friends feared she would reveal.

Skylar Neese's body found

On 16th January 2013, more than five months after the cruel murder, Rachel Shoaf took investigators to the Skylar Neese's crime scene, where her body was found. After several tests, it was announced in March 2013 that the body was, in fact, Skylar's. On the day that Neese's body was discovered, Eddy tweeted: "Rest easy Skylar, you'll ALWAYS be my best friend."

Skylar Neese murderers' sentence

The two friends were tried as adults in West Virginia courts. In May 2013, Rachel Shoaf pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. On 25th February 2014, she was sentenced to 30 years in prison and eligible for parole after 10 years.

Eddy initially pleaded not guilty to three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder and kidnapping. Later in January 2014, she pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison and eligible for parole after 15 years.

Skylar Neese's killers today

Rachel Shoaf and Shelia Eddy are currently serving their prison sentence. They are held at the Lakin Correctional Center in West Columbia, West Virginia. According to reports, Rachel is married to Amy Combs, a fellow female prisoner who once worked as a licensed nurse.

Who was Skylar Neese's best friend?

Shelia Eddy was initially her best friend before Rachel came into the picture. Skylar and Rachel later competed to be close to Eddy, who loved the attention she was getting.

Who was Skylar Neese's best friend first?

Shelia Eddy was her best friend first. They used to hang out since their elementary school days and were reportedly very close. They knew Rachel in their first year of high school. Since her arrival, Eddy and Neese started to grow apart.

Is the movie Death Clique based on a true story?

Yes! The Lifetime teen thriller is based on how Skylar Neese's friends, Rachel Shoaf and Sheila Eddy, plotted to kill her.

Skylar Neese's tragic death is a reminder that evil can come from someone you trust. Nobody saw it coming, and as per her last words, the question will remain, why?

