Tyla recently proved that she's a "girl's girl" when she shared a video of herself vibing and singing along to Uncle Waffle's song

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula reshared the video on the microblogging platform, X

Users shared impressed views, with many hailing Tyla for supporting a fellow South African female muso, this even though Uncle Waffles previously claimed Eswatini over Mzansi

Tyla endorsed Uncle Waffles' song and Mzansi was impressed. Images: unclewaffles, tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla took social media by storm with a delightful clip of herself singing along to Uncle Waffles’ hit song, showcasing her support for fellow artists within the South African music scene.

The video radiates joy and camaraderie, igniting a wave of positivity among fans.

Tyla, who recently surpassed Miriam Makeba on the Billboard US 100 hits charts, can be seen lying on a bed and casually enjoying Uncle Waffles' song.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to the 'sisterly' support

The reaction from users on X has been overwhelmingly supportive, with many applauding Tyla for her unwavering loyalty to another female artist.

However, the sentiment is not universal; some critics have pointed out Uncle Waffles' earlier statement of identifying more with Eswatini than South Africa.

Yet, this hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm for Tyla’s gesture.

@TheBlckGenius wrote:

"That's really sweet of her. We don't see this sisterhood so often."

@Noma9917 said:

"Good girl. Much appreciated."

@Past2Present commented:

"A queen supporting a queen."

One user, @MasieTiro, focused on Tyla's looks, saying:

"This Tyla chick is naturally hot."

Another user, @RealMadamCoco, chimed in with one powerful word:

"Sisterhood."

@vuyo_thabethe raised Uncle Waffles' former Eswatini controversy, stating:

"This is real patriotism. May I not be told that Waffles is from eSwatini."

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"No DNA just RSA."

@Aquafinalou left a catchy comment:

"She’s a girls' girl."

Uncle Waffles takes amapiano global

Uncle Waffles was the executive producer for the three-track project Mix It Up Vol. 4.

The project was made possible due to the collaborative efforts of Uncle Waffles and other global musicians.

The EP blended multiple worlds, namely Nigeria, London, United Kingdom and some of Mzansi's rising producers.

The project consists of three tracks, namely, Gen Z Love by Fave and Ice Beats Slide featuring Sbuda Maleather, Jozi by Chy Cartier and Royal MusiQ, featuring Makhanj and Bad One by Ghetts and TK Creedlion featuring Makhanj.

Before the EP got released, Uncle Waffles was inundated with messages about her weight loss. She also addressed the nasty comments about her being trans. Waffles explained that she does not want the people around her to continue catching a lot of hate.

Uncle Waffle surprises Mzansi with her weight loss

In recent months, Mzansi celebs have been accused of allegedly taking the easy route to weight loss by using the seemingly popular method: Ozempic.

Uncle Waffles was no exception. When peeps saw her performance in the U.S., with all that weight loss, she raised eyebrows.

Uncle Waffles has seemingly lost a lot of weight. Image: Uncle Waffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles sparks Ozempic allegations

In a previous report by Briefly News, Swazi-born amapiano DJ and music producer Uncle Waffles made headlines on social media regarding a recent video of herself.

The clip showed the star looking slimmer than usual, which sparked a lot of Ozempic allegations. Mzansi was taken aback by how "quickly" she had lost the weight.

Source: Briefly News