On Saturday, 10 January 2026, Kholofelo Chuene shared a playful clip on her TikTok account

The timing of the video coincided with Shebeshxt’s bail appeal being denied by the Polokwane High Court

Fans and social media users congratulated her on the birth, praised her strength, and offered support amid the ongoing legal and personal drama

Shebeshxt's partner posted a fun clip hours after he was denied bail.

Shebeshxt’s long-term girlfriend and baby mama, Kholofelo Chuene, shared her first video since giving birth to a baby boy.

Chuene, who is Shebeshxt’s girlfriend of 13 years, previously sparked speculation that she had welcomed her bundle of joy with the controversial rapper after sharing a playful video on TikTok. Weeks after the birth of her son with Shebeshxt, Kholofelo Chuene shared a playful video on her official TikTok account.

Shebeshxt's baby mama shares video hours after bail bid flops

On Saturday, 10 January 2026, Kholofelo shared a playful video applying oil onto her scalp. In her first video since giving birth, Kholofelo light-heartedly said that she doesn’t want to share content on her TikTok account, but something always pushes her to post it.

SA reacts to Kholofelo Chuene's fun video

In the comments, several social media users congratulated Kholofelo Chuene on giving birth. Others comforted her and urged her to remain strong, considering she shared the video hours after Shebeshxt’s bail appeal was dismissed by the Polokwane High Court.

LeeMore pleaded:

“Please tshela uShebe (tell Shebe) that he must be humble and relax, even if they provoke him, he must just leave them.”

Mamamodisha❤️ gushed:

“I love your personality, ntwana, you're so humble, godisa that pumpkin ka Lerato, people will talk and we all stand to be corrected and learn from our mistakes, then we take the baton and carry on. Be strong ❤”

mongi supported:

“Hi, Kholo. I just wanna say congrats on the new bundle of joy that you brought into this world. We love you, and we know that no matter what you are facing, you’ll make a great mum.”

ANGEL MUMU shared:

“The stronger women I know 😭 we missed you 🩷❤️and we will always support you 🥰❤️bangene kholo🤣”

Penina_97 said:

“Wishing you well. You and the baby. You are such an amazing mom. May God give you strength ❤️❤️🙏”

Mistycles😘😘😘 commented:

“Hello, my sunshine, I am so, so happy to see your video after a long time. I hope you are well🥰🥰🥰🥰love you lots sesi 👌👌👌”

Valerie Kg M said:

“I can’t wait to hear about the baby's name iyooooo....banging ndwana!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Adicute gushed:

“It is lovely seeing you, Sesi Kholo 😊 happy new year 🎉 to you and your little pumpkin 😘”

Les cautioned:

“This is not the right time, Kholo 🥺”

user981540255284 shated:

“😂😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰All will be well with you, dear God will make a way for you, bangene ntwana! 🥰🥰”

Mzansi reacted to Shebeshxt's baby mama's fun video

Shebeshxt's baby mama shows rare glimpse of newborn baby

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, shared a picture of a baby on her social media.

This came after she previously hinted on her TikTok account that she had given birth.

