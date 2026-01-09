On Friday, 9 January 2026, the Polokwane High Court ruled on Shebeshxt’s bail appeal

Shebeshxt’s legal team had approached the High Court on an urgent basis on 31 December 2025, seeking to overturn an earlier decision that denied him bail

Social media users reacted with mixed views, with some celebrating the Polokwane High Court ruling and others questioning it

The Polokwane High Court has denied controversial Limpopo musician Shebeshxt bail after upholding the ruling by the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court.

This comes after the rapper's lawyers filed an urgent bail application at the Polokwane High Court, appealing the bail ruling by Senior Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi at the Polokwane Magistrates' Court.

While one of his lawyers, Advocate Isaac Mokgopo, denied that Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlohonolo Katlego Chauke, was fighting hard to get out of jail, the NPA confirmed that the rapper was appealing the bail ruling.

Why was Shebeshxt's bail appeal dismissed?

On Friday, 9 January 2026, Acting Judge Natalie Burnet upheld Senior Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi’s initial ruling denying Shebeshxt bail. Shebeshxt did not attend proceedings.

Several Lekompo artists, including Kaycherlow, Hitboss and Naqua, were in attendance in a show of support, alongside Shebeshxt’s girlfriend and baby mama, Kholofelo Chuene.

According to blogger Updates with LolahM, Shebeshxt’s bail appeal was dismissed by Acting Judge Natalie Burnet in just under five minutes. The post was captioned:

“UPDATE | POLOKWANE - Bail appeal application in Shebeshxt case dismissed, just under five minutes.”

In a video shared by Limpopo Chronicle on X (Twitter), Acting Judge Natalie Burnet did not share details on why the appeal was dismissed.

“In light of the fact that the accused is not presently present, I’m not going to read the entire judgment into the record. I am just going to read the order into the record, then I will give each of you a copy thereof, and then we adjourn the matter. Having considered the matter, I hereby make the following order: the appeal is dismissed,” Acting Judge Natalie Burnet said.

SA reacts after Shebeshxt's bail appeal gets dismissed

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some celebrated the ruling, others proposed why Shebeshxt’s bail appeal had failed.

Here are some of the comments:

Kgaugelo Phala argued:

“He's not gonna get any bail as long as the weapon is still missing. Good.”

Mpho Matlou celebrated:

“Very good 👍🏾”

Tumelo Timothy Ramoshaba said:

“Eminem once said, ‘Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it, and if you get it, then you just might not know what to do with it because it might just come back on you tenfold.’ He said o Duma malato akere.”

Race Sekgobela remarked:

“Someone should ask that lawyer why they filed an urgent bail application?”

Mmago Baximane Le Bosesi asked:

“Why was it dismissed?”

What's next for Shebeshxt?

Meanwhile, Briefly News shared when Shebeshxt is expected to make his next appearance at the Polokwane Magistrates' Court.

The controversial musician is facing nine serious charges, which include three counts of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

