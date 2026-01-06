On Tuesday, 6 January 2026, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) broke its silence regarding reports that Shebeshxt had filed an urgent application at the Polokwane High Court

This came days after the musician's lawyers replied to social media rumours and set the record straight

Shebeshxt lost millions in potential income after bail was denied on 17 December 2025 by the Polokwane Magistrates' Court

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has contradicted Shebeshxt’s lawyer regarding reports of an urgent High Court application to get him released from jail on bail.

On 30 December 2025, social media was abuzz following a post by popular X (Twitter) user AdvoBarryRoux alleging that the rapper's lawyers had filed an urgent bail application at the Polokwane High Court, appealing the bail ruling by Senior Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi at the Polokwane Magistrates' Court.

While one of his lawyers, Advocate Isaac Mokgopo, denied that Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlohonolo Katlego Chauke, was fighting hard to get out of jail, the NPA told Daily Sun a different story.

What did the NPA say about Shebeshxt's bail appeal?

In an article published on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, Daily Sun reported that NPA spokeswoman Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi confirmed that the Rato Laka hitmaker’s legal team had filed an application at the Polokwane High Court on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, appealing the bail ruling.

Malabi-Dzangi told the publication that the Polokwane High Court is expected to deliver its judgment on Shebeshxt’s appeal on Friday, 9 January 2026.

"Bail judgment is reserved until 9 January 2026 in the High Court,” Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi said.

Shebeshxt lost millions in potential revenue after Senior Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi denied him bail on 17 December 2025. The controversial musician is facing nine serious charges, which include three counts of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

This comes after the NPA successfully merged Shebeshxt's charges and upgraded them to Schedule 6. This means that it will be difficult for Shebeshxt to be released on bail.

What happened during Shebeshxt's initial bail hearing?

During his initial bail application, the state submitted evidence that Chauke committed some of the alleged offences while he was already out on bail for a previous matter, despite a condition prohibiting him from committing a Schedule 1 offence.

The Limpopo musician landed in hot water following an alleged shooting incident in October 2025 in Ladanna, Polokwane. According to the police, Shebeshxt allegedly pulled the trigger on two men, Petros Ralefatane and Tebelelo Mafagane. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), both men were badly injured.

Shebeshxt is expected to appear at the Polokwane Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

