Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande made a brief virtual appearance before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on 9 January 2026

The brothers were arrested in connection with the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane

The defence counsel for the brothers wants them to be moved from the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande want to be moved back to Westville Prison from the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad. Image: @Am_Blujay

KWAZULU-NATAL - Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande have asked to be moved back to Westville Prison, so that they can easily consult with their lawyers.

The brothers, who are imprisoned at the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad, were arrested in connection with the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. It’s alleged that one of the brothers was the triggerman.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot outside the now-defunct Wish Restaurant in February 2023.

The Ndimande brothers were arrested in connection with the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. Image: @insightfactor

Why do the brothers want to be moved back to Westville?

During the virtual court appearance before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on 9 January 2026, their defence counsel argued that their move from Westville hampered their ability to hold proper consultations.

Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa said that consultation was capped at 30 minutes at the facility in Kokstad. The brothers were originally imprisoned at Westville before being taken to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre. No reason was given for the transfer.

“We are waiting for an email reply from the Department of Correctional Services to establish the reasons for them being removed. We are asking for the accused to be relocated to Westville correctional facility,” Mlotshwa said.

The brother will remain at the Kokstad facility for the time being, as the case has been postponed to 4 March 2026.

Vusimuzi Matala is also imprisoned at eBongweni

Regarded as one of the most secure facilities in the southern hemisphere, eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre is also home to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The tenderpreneur, who is alleged to be a member of a criminal cartel, was transferred to eBongweni in December 2025. He was transferred from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max).

