Advocate Shamila Batohi has shared her thoughts on the appointment of Advocate Andy Mothibi as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head

Mothibi, the current Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), will become the new National Director of Public Prosecutions

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Batohi's comments, with some expressing concern about her faith in Mothibi

GAUTENG – Advocate Shamila Batohi has full confidence that Advocate Andy Mothibi will take the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to new heights.

Batohi, who is the current Head of the NPA, will be succeeded by Mothibi when her contract ends. Batohi’s term as National Director of Public Prosecutions will come to an end at the end of January 2026, with Mothibi taking over the role from February 2026.

Mothibi, the current Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa after a panel interview of six other candidates, and found that none of them were suitable candidates.

The president's decision has sparked mixed reactions, with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) all weighing in on it.

What did Batohi say about Mothibi’s appointment?

Reacting to the news, Batohi expressed confidence that Mothibi was the right man for the job, especially given his experience leading the SIU.

“Adv Mothibi is a person of integrity, who comes with a great track record and who knows what it means to fight for the rule of law in the country,” she said.

Batohi added that his appointment came at a time when the NPA was rebuilding and advancing justice.

“I have every confidence that Adv Mothibi will take the NPA to greater heights,” she added.

Batohi prepares a report for Mothibi

Batohi also stated that she prepared a comprehensive report for Mothibi, which included information about ongoing cases and risk areas that have been identified. The report also details unfinished work.

Batohi added that the report will be made available to Mothibi, President Ramaphosa, and Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

South Africans weigh in on Batohi’s words

Social media users reacted to Batohi’s comments about Mothibi, with some saying it didn’t mean much coming from her.

Mpho Malope said:

“Getting praised by the incompetent Batohi raises a lot of red flags about your ability to do the job.”

Francois Erasmus suggested:

“He is just as incompetent. An ANC pick to protect cadres.”

Xolani Mandlana added:

“It's easy for one to think that she might have even suggested his name as the ‘suitable one’.”

Senzo Mthembu stated:

“Honestly, I have no trust anymore in any of our leadership. They are very incompetent and, worse of all, there’s nepotism.”

Mosia Botiane added:

“She was corrupt and was defending corruption.”

Presidency defends Mothibi's appointment

