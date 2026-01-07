The Presidency has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Advocate Andy Mothibi as National Director of Public Prosecutions, despite him not being interviewed

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was not legally required to interview candidates and used his discretion after the panel found no suitable shortlist candidate

The decision has drawn mixed public reaction, with critics questioning transparency while the presidency maintains Mothibi is qualified to lead the NPA

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Advocate Andy Mothibi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), despite Mothibi not being interviewed during the formal selection process.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Magwenya said the president was not legally obligated to convene an interview panel or to interview candidates for the position.

He stressed that Ramaphosa exercised discretion in initiating the interview process but was not bound by its outcome.

“In response to the panel’s advice, the president had to look outside the process for the most appropriate candidate to lead the NPA,” Magwenya said.

When pressed on why the six shortlisted candidates who were interviewed were deemed unsuitable, Magwenya remained cautious, saying he was mindful of and respectful towards the individuals involved.

He added that public attention should instead be directed at Mothibi’s suitability for the role, emphasising that he is qualified and that he has the necessary experience to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Why was Advocate Mothibi not interviewed?

Addressing questions about why Mothibi was not interviewed, Magwenya reiterated that the president was under no legal obligation to do so. Magwenya also highlighted challenges faced by the advisory panel, noting that it struggled to attract candidates. The deadline had to be extended due to limited interest, a factor which also influenced the president’s decision. He dismissed suggestions that the process had been undermined, arguing that time constraints played a critical role. With outgoing NDPP Advocate Shamila Batohi turning 65 and her term ending on 31 January 2026, it was imperative to have a successor in place by 1 February 2026.

The appointment sparked mixed reactions online, with some South Africans criticising the process as wasteful and lacking transparency, while others questioned whether the interviews created false expectations for candidates.

Public reaction

@BhekuyiseM31516 said:

"The new Ramaphosa NDPP, Adv. Andy Mothi is a clear demonstration of how the ANC operates. They wasted the government resources to conduct the interviews and the time & money of the interviewees."

@Squirrel1980021 commented:

"While this might be true and Andy could be the right person for the job … it’s this disrespectful disregard for transparency to the people that is just so tiring … Cyril is just one disaster after another."

@makhosinikk stated:

"That's what many people are actually going through constantly. Attending interviews with a predetermined appointment in place."

@KwinikaZava commented:

"This practice of interviewing candidates and giving false hope, then appointing someone who was never a candidate. Can it be a reflection of the recruitment process in most govt departments or parastatals?"

@AlexvandeHeever said:

"The appointment of the NDPP requires a legislative framework. This level of unfettered discretion is deeply disturbing."

Ramaphosa appointed Advocate Mothibi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), replacing Advocate Shamila Batohi. Mothibi, who currently heads the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), will assume office on 1 February 2026, following the conclusion of Batohi’s term on 31 January 2026. Mothibi’s appointment has drawn attention because he was not shortlisted during the formal selection process. Although six candidates were interviewed for the position, none were ultimately deemed suitable, prompting the president to look outside the shortlist and appoint Mothibi to lead the NPA.

