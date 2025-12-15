Advocate Shamila Batohi refused to answer any more questions during her appearance before the Nkabinde Inquiry

The inquiry is being held to determine whether suspended advocate, Andrew Chauke, is fit to hold office

South Africans weighed in on Advocate Batohi's conduct and attitude during her appearance, criticising it

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Advocate Shamila Batohi has been accused of disrespecting the panel at the Nkabinde Inquiry.

Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), refused to continue her testimony before the inquiry, which is determining whether Advocate Andrew Chauke is fit to hold office.

Chauke, the Director of Public Prosecutions for the South Gauteng Division, was suspended with full pay in July 2025 over a series of serious allegations. Chauke was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head, Batohi, wrote to him about the allegations against Chauke.

Advocate Batohi refuses to continue testimony

Controversy arose during the NDDP’s testimony on Monday, 15 December 2025, when she mentioned that she spoke to KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions, Elaine Harrison, over the weekend.

Retired Justice Bess Nkabinde, who is leading the inquiry, reprimanded her for this, saying that she was speaking to a potential witness about the matter being investigated.

The matter then broke for lunch, but when proceedings resumed, the NPA head was nowhere to be seen. When she eventually returned to the chamber, she admitted that she decided not to return until she received legal counsel.

''I decided, Chairperson, that I was not going to come back, pending getting proper legal counsel,” she said.

The admission did not go down well with Justice Nkabinde, who noted that Advocate Batohi did not ask permission. The NPA head stated that it was something she decided that she needed to do because it is about her and her integrity.

NDDP refuses to answer any more questions

Despite returning to the chamber, Advocate Batohi maintained that she would not answer more questions until she had obtained legal advice.

The panel members reminded her that her testimony was part of a process that was triggered by her own referral to President Ramaphosa, and by walking out, it could be seen as disrespectful to Parliament.

The NDDP maintained that she was not withdrawing from the inquiry as a whole, but would not continue until she got legal advice.

Tensions rose then as Justice Nkabinde accused Advocate Batohi of being disrespectful, while the NPA head accused the inquiry chairperson of raising her voice to her.

She also insisted that it was not her intention to be disrespectful, but she would not be proceeding with testimony and was not sure when she could continue. She also stated that she was not making a formal application for a postponement and was just stopping her testimony.

Advocate Batohi’s conduct sparks criticism online

Social media users were not impressed with the NDPP’s conduct and attitude, criticising her decision to just stop giving testimony.

@Gadfly342043 stated:

“Consulting a lawyer isn't unlawful. Consulting a lawyer to manage testimony while under oath is fatal. For an ordinary witness, it raises eyebrows. For the NDPP, it shakes the institution.”

Logan Logan said:

“This happens when you choose to protect those who deployed you.”

Mongi Klaas added:

“Msholozi did the same at the Zondo commission, and legal action was taken against him. I'm waiting in anticipation as to what the chairperson will do.”

Dennis Wood claimed:

“She has lost all respect and is compromised and suffers from selective amnesia.”

Charl Botha exclaimed:

“Extraordinary. Batohi is as arrogant as she has proven to be incompetent. She called for an inquiry to end up exposing herself.”

Pakiso Mothapo suggested:

“She must be arrested this one. She doesn't respect commissioners, and she's very arrogant.”

Mikzo's Kuwa's said:

“She must be impeached before her time elapses. She's arrogant, disrespectful, and I am happy that Justice Nkabinde has taken her to task.”

Kgomotso Moema added:

“I agree 100%, chair. Batohi has been extremely disrespectful and undermined everybody.”

