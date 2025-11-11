The Ndimande brothers have finally returned to South Africa to stand trial for AKA's murder

Police have also established that the brothers are allegedly responsible for numerous other crimes in KZN and are allegedly linked to a criminal network

Briefly News unpacked the allegations against the brothers and spoke to a friend of the late rapper on the recent developments

It has been nearly three years since the death of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, and the spotlight has fallen on two brothers from KwaZulu-Natal, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande.

The Ndimande brothers will be back in the dock on Tuesday afternoon. Image: SABC

Source: UGC

Described by South African police as dangerous and highly skilled, the Ndimande siblings were extradited from neighbouring Eswatini on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Having abandoned their legal fight against extradition in October, the brothers are poised for a high-profile court appearance. But who are these men accused of orchestrating some of the province’s most audacious hits? And what does their capture mean for the mysteries surrounding AKA’s murder?

A trail of blood in KwaZulu-Natal

The Ndimandes’ alleged criminal spree is fuelled by accusations of three separate but overlapping cases, all centered in KwaZulu-Natal.

The most high-profile charges stem from the AKA and Tibz killings. Prosecutors allege that Siyabonga and Malusi were part of a sophisticated hit squad that ambushed the pair outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road, Durban. AKA, 35 at the time and fresh off a performance, was gunned down alongside Motsoane, a celebrity chef and entrepreneur.

AKA was murdered in February 2023 while partying in a Durban nightclub. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Getty Images

But the brothers’ rap sheet extends far beyond the rapper’s slaying. According to IOL, they are accused of murdering a prominent taxi boss in Amanzimtoti in 2022. The victim, whose identity has been withheld in court documents for safety reasons, was reportedly targeted in a drive-by shooting that echoed the tactics used in the AKA hit.

The violence didn’t stop there. In a related incident, the Ndimandes face charges for the murder of the taxi boss’ driver and the attempted murder of his wife. The attack, allegedly carried out with automatic weapons, left the driver dead and the wife critically injured.

Rounding out the 24 counts are a range of supporting offenses, including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

From fugitives in Eswatini to Durban’s courtroom

For months, the Ndimande brothers evaded South African justice by crossing into Eswatini, where they sought refuge. Arrested earlier in 2025 by Eswatini authorities acting on a South African warrant, Siyabonga and Malusi mounted a legal challenge, arguing procedural flaws and human rights concerns.

That fight crumbled in October 2025 when they abruptly withdrew their opposition, paving the way for extradition. On November 11, the siblings were flown into King Shaka International Airport and transported directly to a secure facility in Durban.

Speaking to Briefly News in Durban, a friend to AKA expressed relief over the arrival of the brothers:

“We are a step closer to the truth and closer to getting justice for Kiernan. Hopefully, we can finally know what happened and why and close this painful chapter.”

She added the case has taken a toll on those that were close to the rapper, especially with recent allegations:

"The recent news that Kiernan was responsible for Anele's death has been really tough to swallow and it just leaves us all confused. So some good news in finding and punishing those who killed him would be welcome. Then we can try and digest this new information."

What happens next?

With the brothers now in custody, the road to trial promises to be filled with drama. Prosecutors must navigate a mountain of evidence, including ballistics matches, cellphone data, and potential witness testimonies. Defense attorneys, meanwhile, are expected to challenge the extradition process and question the chain of custody for key exhibits.

In the end, the question is who really pulled the trigger on AKA? The courtroom may soon provide the answer.

