SA reacts to Nicki Minaj's claims about Trevor Noah

Multi-award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj shocked the internet on Monday, 2 February 2026, when she revealed Trevor Noah has a boyfriend

The rapper made the claims after Noah took jabs at her for supporting Donald Trump

South Africans and fans of the comedian took to the comment section to react to the musician's allegations

Nicki Minaj claims SA comedian Trevor Noah is gay. Image: NickiMinaj

Source: Getty Images

US-based musician and businesswoman Nicki Minaj surprised social media users on Monday, 2 February 2026, when she made claims about Trevor Noah's sexuality on X.

Noah made headlines at the beginning of 2026 when he was announced as host of the Grammy Awards for the sixth time in a row.

The Trinidad rapper also previously trended on social media when she was hit with a cease by Roc Nation after making claims about Jay-Z.

Celebrity blogger Maphepha Ndaba shared screenshots of Nicki Minaj's allegations on their Instagram account on Monday, 2 February 2026.

Minaj wrote on her X account: "Trevor refuses to come out of the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly."

The rapper's post comes after Noah made fun of the musician at the Grammys on Monday, 2 February 2026, where he was hosting the prestigious awards for the 6th time.

Noah said at the awards: "Nicki Minaj is not here. She's still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."

Social media users react to Minaj's post

Bllklovedaily said:

"She hasn’t been at the Grammys since 2012, but she’s still a topic👏. She’s really a queen."

Buyiswayinkosii reacted:

"Trevor is that famous utjelwa off ngu Nicki😂😂👏👏."

_mphoentlee_ responded:

"When are they taking Nicki to Weskopies?"

Talitaengelhardt reacted:

"Nicki Minaj must also tell what she sacrificed for fame, power, and money."

Mbalentlemasiya said:

"Yoh i loved her, but I'm done with her."

Mmasiba reacted:

"We believe Nicki."

Badbarbienunu commented:

"Nicki, this Nicki that.. f around and find out… don't come crying."

Zothi_zimbela responded:

"So who is Trevor dating? Bill Gates?"

Godsfavperson1 said:

"It’s not your place to force him to come out."

Fihlaxolelwa replied:

"I am hard, Barb, but Nicki associating herself with Trump is hitting me very hard..... But she ain't wrong for calling out people who sleep with underage girls."

Zondela_Zozi_Nathi replied:

"Nicki is doing black artists so bad. Imagine she's now planning their downfall with whites. What a shame."

Nolonong wrote:

"Nicki needs to stop playing with pills and potions, honestly."

_keketso_p said:

"Lol, she’s trying too hard🤣. Trevor was dating Kelly mos, he clearly dated two women there."

Mel_nene_ commented

"Bo Trevor sucking back to stay relevant…sies."

Nicki Minaj alleges Grammy host Trevor Noah has a boyfriend. Images: PopPulse and Trevor Noah

Source: Getty Images

