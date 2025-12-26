Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj allegedly finds herself in a legal battle with Jay Z and his company

This was after it was alleged that Roc Nation slapped the star with a cease and desist

Netizens were shocked by this alleged report, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Nicki Minaj was allegedly banned from talking about Jay Z and his company. Image: Savion Washington/Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Yoh, Ziyakhala for sure, in America right now, as Nicki Minaj is faced with a legal battle for her rants about Jay Z and his company Roc Nation.

On Thursday, 25 December 2025, it was alleged that the Anaconda hitmaker was slapped with a cease and desist order by Roc Nation, meaning that she has been banned from mentioning Jay Z, Beyoncé, and the company's name; otherwise, she will be liable for a financial lawsuit.

This Christmas surely wasn't the greatest Christmas for the rapper and singer, as she was also uninvited to the 2026 Met Gala, which is cochaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

The post reads:

"Nicki Minaj has finally been hit with a cease and desist by Roc Nation. She is banned from mentioning Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and the company, or else she will be liable for a financial lawsuit, according to California court filings."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the alleged cease and desist

Shortly after, it was alleged that Nicki was slapped with a cease and desist by Roc Nation for the previous rants she made about Jay Z on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TWEETORACLE said:

"It doesn’t change the fact that she is the Best female Hip hop star of all time. It’s hard to argue with facts. What she has achieved in terms of record sales would be unmatched by any female for a long time to come. She is a GOAT 🐐 already. Give her her flowers."

@GuuGod777 wrote:

"She knows way too much. Don't be surprised if she comes up missing."

@prosper_xau commented:

"This whole situation just feels sad more than anything. Nicki is undeniably one of the most influential artists of her generation, and seeing things escalate to legal threats instead of dialogue says a lot about how messy fame and power dynamics can get."

@Markosonke1 responded:

"Imagine being banned from the Met Gala and also banned from speaking about the hosts. Nicki really got a Christmas gift wrapped in legal stationery. Silence is golden… and apparently legally required."

@Oscar_Dyne replied:

"Being legally restricted from mentioning certain names means this is very serious this has become. At that point, it’s no longer about music beef or social media back-and-forth. It’s about protecting brands, reputations, and business interests worth billions. Companies like Roc Nation move with strategy, not sentiment."

Netizens reacted to Nicki Minaj's alleged cease and desist. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

