Radio personality Anele Mdoda commented on her friend, Trevor Noah, bagging this year's Grammy Awards hosting gig

PopPulse has confirmed that the multi-award-winning emcee and podcaster will host for the last time this year

The popular South African media personality has been hosting the awards ceremony since 2021

Anele Mdoda reacts to Trevor Noah's Grammy Awards hosting gig.

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda reacted to award-winning TV host Trevor Noah hosting the Grammy Awards for the last time this year (2026).

The TV host and comedian previously made headlines when he bagged a Grammy nomination for his audiobook, Uncut Grass.

Entertainment channel @PopBase shared on its X account on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, that Noah is set to host his final time.

"Trevor Noah is set to host this year’s Grammys for a sixth consecutive year. It is set to be his final time hosting the ceremony," said the channel.

South Africans comment on Noah's hosting gig

@AirlearnApp said:

"He really kept that ceremony watchable all these years, respect."

@nft_cryptogang wrote:

"Trevor Noah is doing the Grammys one last time like that friend who says 'last shot' then stays for 6 more rounds."

@doranmaul replied:

"Six years? Dude’s out here making hosting look easy."

@Fitness__Lab wrote:

"Six years. A masterclass in balancing wit with warmth, critique with charm, and chaos with calm. Bowing out now isn't an exit; it's a final mic drop on his own terms. The stage will remember his rhythm long after the lights dim."

@t2humsi responded:

"I can't believe it's been 6 years. He has really done a great job. Well done, Trevor Noah!"

@HKhanyah reacted:

"When it's your time to shine, no one can take that from you."

@songhalam16 said:

"Trevor Noah is set to host this year’s Grammys for a sixth consecutive year."

@uncleoceans replied:

"Nobody can do it better, unfortunately, and it’s gonna take a while before they catch up‍."

@Joelyn45205201 responded:

"His last year hosting the Grammys! Congrats, Trevor Noah."

@Sports_Musik wrote:

"That’s like winning the Grammy or Ballon d’or 6 times in a row. Trevor is a goat."

@drawknifee commented:

"Trevor really knows how to bring the laughs, gonna miss his hosting."

@ButiEzechiel replied:

"Can we hear the Trump vs Ramaphosa jokes this year? It will help defuse the situation."

@HlobisaZimbini said:

"He really is South Africa with the way he's had this tender on lock for 6 years."

@CarlosBitMe responded:

"Trevor Noah is one of those celebrities that we all ask and wonder how he got his fame, lol. He is one of the worst comedians and the most mediocre actors."

@himAndyG1 wrote:

"Mfana wase Soweto doing the most at the international stage."

@LunaPrime said:

"I mean, there’s gotta be another kinda not super funny, kinda washed comic for this, right?"

