Izingane Zes'thembu reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku has reportedly welcomed his fourth child with his fiancée

Amahle Biyela allegedly welcomed their newborn baby on 28 January 2026 at a hospital in Durban

Some Mzansi users trolled the star for going to a public hospital, with many revisiting his family's stance on medical aid

Mpumelelo Mseleku’s fiancé, Amahle Biyela has welcomed their newborn baby. Image: Sbindimseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku is now a father of four! The Izingane Zes'thembu star and his fiancée, Amahle Biyela, reportedly welcomed their baby.

A fan spotted Mseleku Jr. at a public hospital in Durban and took photos of him sitting on the benches. The photos went viral, with people concluding his stance on medical aid, seeing how his father, Musa Mseleku, admitted to not having one.

Mpumelelo Mseleku and wife welcome child

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula took to X (Twitter) on Monday, 2 February, to share the wonderful news of Mseleku's newborn.

The baby was said to have been born on Wednesday, 28 January, at Addington Hospital.

"Amahle Biyela and her boyfriend, Mpumelelo Mseleku, welcome their newborn baby. Amahle Biyela gave birth at a public hospital, Addington Hospital in Durban, South Africa."

Mpumelelo Mseleku’s fiancé, Amahle Biyela, has welcomed her newborn. Image: AmahleBiyela

Source: Instagram

In an episode on Uthando Nes'thembu, Tirelo Kale, Mseleku's second baby mama, revealed that her son, Singa, is on MaNgwabe's medical aid plan.

"Who else was going to cover him because kaMseleku, the only person with medical aid cover, is MaNgwabe."

This drew attention to the family's stance on medical aid, with fans criticising Musa for not prioritising it. In one episode, the businessman admitted that he did not have it because he did not think he would get sick.

This is what Mzansi had to say:

@just_femi stated:

"Shouldn't he have added her to his medical aid. Assuming he has, though."

@BaleMrMoreFire stated:

"Remember, Tirelo was also assisted by his mom's medical aid."

@zolaka7 joked:

"And she shall pay for the daycare and buy other expenses herself. I am sure this boy is looking for the next victim."

@collen_sambo2 stated:

"As long as the father will be able to take care of his children."

@succi_edwards congratulated:

"Congratulations to Mpumelelo and Amahle on their new arrival! Choosing a public hospital like Addington shows that parenthood is about the love you give your child, not the price tag of the ward. Wishing the baby health and the parents strength as they build their home."

@Real Madam coco said:

"There is no money in this sthembu. It’s a sthembu for vibes."

Vuyokazi Nciweni shows off post-baby bod

In a previous report from Briefly News, social media star Vuyokazi Nciweni showed off how she looks post her most-talked-about surgery. A photo of the influencer was reposted on X by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, sparking a conversation about body transformations.

Users on X took to the comments section to share their opinions on and compliment the influencer's transition.

Source: Briefly News