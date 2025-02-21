Uthando Nes'Thembu star Musa Mseleku has finally confirmed that he suffered a stroke after previously denying it

Mseleku took to social media and thanked his 4 wives for the support they showed him while he was unwell

Mzansi weighed in on Musa Mseleku's revelation with some offering advice on how he can prevent another stroke

Reality TV star Musa Mseleku has lifted the veil on his health issues and confirmed that he suffered a stroke. This comes after the Uthando Nes'Thembu star previously dismissed claims that he was hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

Musa Mseleku finally confirms he had a stroke

In a sharp U-turn, Musa Mseleku has now confirmed that he suffered a stroke. While he did not disclose intricate details the popular polygamist took to his official Instagram account and thanked his wives for caring for him while he recovered at an undisclosed medical facility.

Apart from taking care of him, Mseleku also revealed his wives went the extra mile and paid his hospital bills with their own money. Mseleku showered his 4 wives with praise saying:

“Thank you to the wives for taking good care of me in hospital. You paid a fortune for me and you did not asked even a single penny from me. I am humbled for your good gesture. No I know that I am truly blessed to have you.”

Mzansi reacts after Musa Mseleku reveals he suffered a stroke

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some praised him for making polygamy cool again, others pointed out that marrying a fifth wife should be the least of his worries when he doesn’t have medical aid. Others suggested how he could prevent having another stroke. Here are some of the comments:

zee_theequeen explained:

“Taking a 5th wife should be the least of your worries ungana medical aid. 1 wife needs medical attention, imagine 5. Niya riska Babakhe.”

Mcwheelwilly suggested:

“That being said; I think you must reduce the level of drama in your life. It's really taking a toll on you. However, I also suggest you pay more attention to faith. Church is an environment of peace and there your spirit can breathe. You need to also watch the food you eat. According to the bible, there are some foods which are unclean, therefore may cause illnesses to one's body. Ignorance towards such details does indeed have severe consequences. However, it is never too late to start living a healthy lifestyle. God bless you and your family, and may peace be upon you all. May the love of Jesus Christ bind you all for eternity, and may the Word bring light to your paths. Hallelujah.”

nhlamulo_nomsa_rikhotso advised:

“You must consider having medical aid or hospital cover, life is too short.”

Ningzoristo gushed:

“You made this sithembu thing look cool ku 1st season when you bought all your wives Mercedes. Thank you for keeping it real by showing the other side ukuthi akusiniswa mahleza, sharing your vulnerabilities of your family and yourself. This is the reason you are in season 8, you keep it very close to real unlike other reality shows.”

Pearlngobeni explained:

“Medical Aid is not enough at times, hence Gap cover is always advisable and many never consider it until your Medical Aid tells you that they don't cover the full cost, having medical Aid doesn't mean you will not pay anything.”

Speaking to TshisaLive, Musa Mseleku revealed why he suffered a stroke. He said:

“I did suffer a minor stroke from stressing over family unity. My wives came through for me and made a substantial contribution.”

