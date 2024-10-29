Businessman Musa Mseleku was reportedly sick for a while and eventually suffered a stroke

However, following the rumours, Musa Mseleku debunked the allegations that he suffered a stroke last week

The famous South African polygamist claimed that he was in good health and was at his home

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Famous Uthando Nes'Thembu reality TV star Musa Mseleku's health was a topic of discussion last week. This follows rumours that he suffered a stroke and was transported to the hospital.

Musa Mseleku denied reports that he suffered from a stroke. Image: Rogan Ward

Source: Getty Images

Is Musa Mseleku sick?

The KwaZulu-Natal businessman, Musa Mseleku, was reportedly sick for a while. He eventually suffered a stroke.

Briefly News reported that a source expressed shock that the news never saw the light of day up until his supposed hospitalisation.

"Musa has been sick for the past few weeks as if he was having a stroke and went to the hospital. But now he is better, if you look recently, he is putting on the glasses he got after not feeling well in life."

Musa caught wind of these allegations, and he responded to them.

Musa Mseleku denies being sick

ZiMoja reposts that Musa Mseleku refuted allegations that he suffered from a stroke last week and that he has been sick for a while now.

He expressed shock and disappointment at how quickly the rumour spread and encouraged people to stop doing so.

The popular polygamist stated that he was in good health and that he was at his home.

"I don't understand where these rumours are coming from. What is sad is that people are spreading them. I am fine at home. People must stop spreading all these lies," the news publication quoted him saying.

Da Les Bryanton home up for sale

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Da L.E.S' Bryanston home is allegedly up for sale after it was spotted on a property website.

The star recently returned home from the hospital after suffering a stroke. This led fans to believe that his medical bills ran his pockets dry.

Meanwhile, other fans sent well-wishes to L.E.S and hoped that he would recover from his knock.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News