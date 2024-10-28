Da L.E.S' Bryanston home is rumoured to be up for sale after being spotted on a property website

The rapper recently returned home from the hospital after suffering a stroke, and fans believe medical bills ran his pockets dry

Meanwhile, others sent well-wishes to L.E.S and hoped that he would recover from his knock

Rumour has it that things aren't going well for Da L.E.S after he put his house up for sale.

Is Da L.E.S selling his house?

Coming from a horrific stroke scare that sent him to the hospital, it's alleged that Da L.E.S' health is not the only thing that took a knock.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, alleges that the We On Fire rapper recently put his Bryanston house up for sale.

The stunning mansion, famous for Da L.E.S' controversial all-white parties, sports six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a garage that can fit up to 16 cars. It is being sold for a staggering R6.5M.

This comes after L.E.S was sent home from the hospital to recover in the care of his family:

Mzansi weighs in on Da L.E.S' rumours

Netizens are shattered and hope that L.E.S bounces back from this situation:

EpicSolaris said:

"Speedy recovery to the guy. Hope he bounces back stronger."

SesiNono was shattered:

"Eish, it's so sad he has to go through this amid his medical battles. Strength to him."

Melo_Malebo wrote:

"I wish him well; it can’t be easy for him and his family. Sending love and light."

Meanwhile, others believe that the rapper's medical bills took a massive knock on his finances, which could explain the plea for donations:

Juxtleon said:

"You can't afford to fall ill. Imagine selling your house to pay medical fees."

callmechristofa wrote:

"Nothing will finish your money like not having medical aid."

NathiSibiya8 posted:

"It's because we didn't donate."

Da L.E.S celebrates daughter's birthday

In more Da L.E.S updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper celebrating his daughter's birthday.

Netizens were relieved to see him recovering, while others were shattered by his condition after returning from the hospital.

