South African actor Lunga Mofokeng recently bagged himself a new acting role in one of our fave soapies

An entertainment commentator shared the exciting news about former The River star's new gig

Mofokeng shared with Briefly News more information about his new role on Skeem Saam

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mofokeng joining the soapie

'Skeem Saam' introduced a new character in their show. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Mzansi's most popular soapie, Skeem Saam, is about to shake things up as it introduces a new character on social media: the former The River star, Lunga Mofokeng.

Despite their ever-growing viewership, an entertainment commentator, Mlungisi Mbokazi, excitedly shared on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, on his X (formerly Twitter) page that Mofokeng will be joining the soapie's cast as the new teacher at Turfloop High School.

Skeem Saam's Publicity Manager, Yvonne Siphuka, shared with Briefly News that Lunga will make his first on-screen appearance on Monday, 9 February 2026, to shake things up.

"Lunga Mofokeng joins the cast as Qhomane, also known as Mr Q, making his first on-screen appearance on Monday, 9 February at 19:30 on SABC 1. While he arrives polished and inspiring, his presence raises questions that will unfold as the 2026 storyline progresses.

"His arrival brings subtle shifts to familiar dynamics, prompting quiet adjustments within the school and beyond. As new interactions take shape, it becomes clear that his presence will not go unnoticed," she said.

See the post below:

Fans react to Lunga joining the show

Shortly after it was announced that Mofokeng would be joining Skeem Saam this February, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TheGeopol said:

"SABC is now collapsing Skeem Saam with Zulu actors, that was the only show that was left with civility, now it’s degenerating into a taxi violence type of production."

@siphoBMjr wrote:

"Skeem Saam wants to grow its audience and become more commercially viable like generations hence the recruitment of other tribes, but will it not lose its originality and now become just another soapie?"

@dima_onzima commented:

"This is a good addition. I can't wait to see Carol's reaction."

@ThuliSaul_ mentioned:

"Happy for him, but I need Skeem Saam to just stop, they are doing fine with Sepedi. We are learning a lot from it."

Actor Lunga Mofokeng lands a new role on 'Skeem Saam.' Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Lunga speaks on his new role

The popular actor shared more information with Briefly News about his new character as Qhomane, aka Mr Q, a new and vibrant teacher at Turf High.

"Qhomane is a fascinating character to step into. On the surface, he’s confident and composed, but there’s a lot happening beneath that. I’ve enjoyed exploring those layers and bringing someone like Mr Q into the world of Turf," he said.

Lesley Musina joins Skeem Saam, SA praises show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lesley Musina joined Skeem Saam as Fefo, a charming but menacing figure set to disrupt Mr Kgomo and Melita’s lives.

Fans praised the show's diversity in casting, highlighting its inclusion of actors from different ethnic backgrounds. Social media users applauded Skeem Saam for providing opportunities to Limpopo-based actors and maintaining fresh, engaging storylines. Actors Warren Masemola and Lesley Musina shared with Briefly News their excitement about joining the soapie.

Source: Briefly News