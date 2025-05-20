Skeem Saam numbers have increased following a string of dramatic episodes on the hit SABC 1 soapie

On Friday, 16 May, the episode reportedly pulled more than 4.3 million South African viewers

Fans of the show are impressed by this dramatic increase, and some are calling for the actors to get an increase

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The hit SABC 1 telenovela Skeem Saam has managed to pull millions of viewers, and it is all thanks to the drama between Mapitsi and Tbose.

'Skeem Saam's 4.3 million viewership had Mzansi raving. Image: Skeem Saam

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam impresses fans with viewership increase

The storyline surrounding Mpitsi (Mogau Motlhatswi) and Tbose Maputla (Hungani Ndlovu) has roped in millions of viewers, and the numbers are predicted to increase.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on X that last week's numbers increased to 3.7 million. Leading up to Friday's much-anticipated episode, the numbers increased rapidly to 4.3 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"This past week's drama, driven by the Mapitsi storyline, pulled some decent numbers for the show. The week's median ratings pull was around 3.7 million viewers, peaking with the fiery episode on Friday, which pulled around 4.3 million."

In a dramatic twist of events, Mapitsi's affair with her lover Thomas took Turfloop by surprise as their dirty laundry was aired out to dry live on air. Mphela predicts that the numbers will increase even further as the season finale nears. This will set the tone for Rachel Kunutu's highly anticipated return in the next season.

"The numbers will likely rise as the show gears toward the season finale on June 27th, and viewers' curiosity around the return of Rachel Kunutu attracts eyeballs. Skeem Saam has a viewership of 1 million a week on SABC+ and is the number 1 show on the App. Skeem Saam airs weekdays on SABC1 at 19h30."

Netizens react to Skeem Saam's success

Mzansi is amped for Skeem Saam's success, saying it has brought its competitors to their knees.

@OdwaSeti joked:

"Generubbish must move from that 20:00 spot to Skeem Sam spot, then Skeem Sam to that 20:00 spot nje."

@Ash_leyBBMzansi stated:

"They must raise their salaries also."

@uKilla_K said:

"Scandal can't compete anymore."

Msigi_Emotion stated:

"SABC 1 enjoys numbers naturally, not for substance or anything, just for being SABC 1….Uzalo is a perfect example. So don’t let numbers fool you."

@FlakeyWhistle96 argued:

"I think it can still pull better numbers when it was on 18h30 it might have crumbled etv Scandal views, but Skeem Saam at 18h30 at some point did get plus 5M viewership, and I was expecting these numbers this time around as well."

@matwas15 stated:

"Moving it to 19H30 was genius."

Howza joins Skeem Saam

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scandal! star Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese has joined the cast of SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam.

Howza Mosese will portray the character of Ghost, who is connected to the popular actress, Lesego Marakalla, who returns to her role as Rachel Kunutu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News