The wait for Shaka Ilembe Season 2 is almost over, and fans of the Mzansi Magic series were given a taste of what is to come over the weekend

At the activation event, which seemed to have been a huge success, viewers were given the opportunity to mingle with the cast of the series

Stars including Nomzamo Mbatha, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Lemogang Tsipa and more were at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Fans came out in their numbers to mingle with the talented cast of Shaka Ilembe Season 2.

Fans mingled with the 'Shaka Ilembe' Season 2 cast at the Gateway Mall activation. Image: Thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

Durbanites get 1st glance of Shaka Ilembe Season 2

As the premiere date for Shaka Ilembe Season 2 nears, Mzansi Magic and Bomb Productions treated KwaZulu-Natal fans to an exclusive look at the show. At the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, some of the stars came out and took photos with their supporters.

The popular faces included Nomzamo Mbatha, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Lemogang Tsipa, Wiseman Mncube and others. Hosting the event was the talented Hope Mbhele. Fans were encouraged to come dressed in their traditional Zulu attire and have fun with their families. Mzansi Magic posted a Facebook video from the event.

Taking to Instagram, Thembinkosi posted some photos from the activation event and thanked the fans for their support.

"Shakailembe activation at the Gateway Mall. Thank you, KZN. We are because of you," Mthembu said.

The 'Shaka Ilembe' activation happened at the Gateway Mall, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Thembinkosi_Mthembu

Source: Instagram

While there, Mthembu was treated with a powerful speech by his mother, who expressed how proud she is of the actor. Mthembu was very emotional, and he even shed a tear. Watch the touching video below:

The next activation will take place at the Fourways Mall in Johannesburg from Friday, 23 May to Sunday, 25 May 2025.

Mzansi reacts to heartwarming video of Thembinkosi's mom

This is how the fans reacted to the moment between Thembinkosi and his mother:

Voodur_nuz said:

"There is no greater love than the one we receive from our mothers. You must thank God for such a blessing. You were able to make your mother proud while she was still alive. This is a blessing onlya few get to experience."

Asavela__m shared:

"Priceless. More blessings Mvelase."

Laconco expressed:

"Oh my heart! What a moment and such beautiful words. Kwande."

Nkosi_thandii shared:

"Ei! Not everyone gets to have this chance. Your mother is so proud of you, she can’t even find the words to explain it."

Kwanele_mapholoba exclaimed:

"This moment right here? This hit home, well, many of us found ourselves also shedding tears together with you. This is the doing of the Lord, and it is marvellous in our sight. May God do more for you and yours!!"

Nomzamo Mbatha spills tea on Season 2

In a previous report from Briefly News, lead actress Nomzamo Mbatha hinted at Shaka ascending to the throne in the second season.

"In season 2, Nandi becomes a Queen Mother when Shaka ascends the Zulu throne, and you know I was always on set even when I am not shooting, just to prepare myself."

