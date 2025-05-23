With the hype for popular TV series, Shaka Ilembe, intensifying on social media, a new bombshell was dropped

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that a new series, Mpondoland, will air after the second season of Shaka Ilembe

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to a new show that will be replacing Shaka iLembe

'Mpondoland' is set to air on Mzansi Magic after 'Shaka Ilembe.' Image: Oupa Bopape, @anele.mtoti

DStv and Mzansi Magic aren't resting this year as they have a lot of new content and shows up their sleeves for viewers.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela excitedly announced that a new show has been launched. Mphela revealed that Mpondoland will be the upcoming series that'll replace the highly anticipated Shaka Ilembe after its second season.

"TV: 'Mpondoland' series coming after Shaka iLembe. Despite contention from the AmaMpondo Royal Family about not being consulted, per media reports, production on the TV show proceeded, and MpondoLand is likely scheduled to air this year after the second season of Shaka iLembe. Such scheduling will make sense as Mzansi Magic will be keeping to the theme of epic historical dramas on that slot. Season 1 of Shaka iLembe was replaced by the Bolobedu series, Queen Modjadji. The show, premised on the heritage of AmaMpondo, stars Tina Jaxa, Loyola Xundu, Luzoko Nqeto, Ayanda Mankayi and Anele Mtoti, just to name a few."

See the post here.

Netizens react to the announcement of new show

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the announcement of the show that'll replace Shaka Ilembe.

Here are some of the comments below:

@leendiwe said:

"Did anyone follow and finish Queen Modjadji? I started off keen with the first few episodes, but couldn't finish the series. I want to give it another try, though, should it air again."

@Ndamase_Siya commented:

"I pray and hope this time around they don’t involve our clan and family, or at least they do it right."

@AsaTokwe responded:

"I just hope they will speak isiMpondo for the series and not have an entire cast speaking isiXhosa like on igazi. People in Eastern pondoland actually speak their language and are very proud."

@iamtvheadrobot replied:

"Who’s making this show? I hope it’s nice. People need to stop expecting consultation about everything- they are stifling culture. So many stories never get told by South African productions because of these people."

@Mpondalihlehli wrote:

"Mpondo kingdom already disapprove it and Amampondo people at large we have no idea who they're to make a series about us."

A new show will replace 'Shaka Ilembe' after the second season. Image: Supplied.

Durbanites get 1st glance of Shaka Ilembe Season 2

As the premiere date for Shaka Ilembe Season 2 nears, Mzansi Magic and Bomb Productions treated KwaZulu-Natal fans to an exclusive look at the show. At the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, some of the stars came out and took photos with their supporters.

The popular faces included Nomzamo Mbatha, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Lemogang Tsipa, Wiseman Mncube and others. Hosting the event was the talented Hope Mbhele. Fans were encouraged to come dressed in their traditional Zulu attire and have fun with their families. Mzansi Magic posted a Facebook video from the event.

Nomzamo Mbatha spills tea on Season 2

In a previous report from Briefly News, lead actress Nomzamo Mbatha hinted at Shaka ascending to the throne in the second season.

"In season 2, Nandi becomes a Queen Mother when Shaka ascends the Zulu throne, and you know I was always on set even when I am not shooting, just to prepare myself."

