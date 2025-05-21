South Africa's popular TV soapie Skeem Saam has been making headlines on social media regarding its recent episodes

An entertainment commentator, Mlungisi Mbokazi, posted a clip and pictures of the soapie's behind-the-scenes moments on social media

Many netizens were hilariously upset with what happened behind the scenes of Skeem Saam

'Skeem Saam's' BTS had fans upset on social media.

South Africa's favourite TV soapie, Skeem Saam, had many of its viewers hooked to their screens with the recent explosive episodes when Tbose, played by Hungani Ndlovu, found out that his wife, Mapitsi Maputla (Mogau Mothlatswi), has been having an affair with her colleague, DJ Thomas.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi posted videos and pictures of the behind the scenes moments that took place while shoot an episode of Skeem Saam.

"Mind blown by #Skeemsaam's behind-the-scenes magic 👀. Who knew Mapitsi's intense car scene was filmed in a studio," the post reads.

See the post below:

Amidst the sneak peek of Skeem Saam's behind-the-scenes videos, actor Macks Senatla SaGa PAPO shared with Briefly News how excited he is to be back on the show to reprise his role as Marothi Maphuthuma.

He said:

"I am very excited to be back, and I look forward to telling more compelling stories."

Netizens react to Skeem Saam's behind the scene clips

Shortly after the content was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Mafa6232 said:

"So everything ko skeem saam is acting kanti even their houses, cars are acting... mxm."

@mutuki_MR stated:

"I don’t like seeing the behind-the-scenes because I won’t enjoy the storyline anymore, like I know it’s a fake scene, but I don’t want to know."

@Ngobeni07 responded:

"Yoh....Acting seems hard."

@vandalsavagesa replied:

"So, it's all just acting?"

'Skeem Saam' shocked fans with their BTS.

Skeem Saam impresses fans with viewership increase

Meanwhile, the storyline surrounding Mapitsi (Mogau Motlhatswi) and Tbose Maputla (Hungani Ndlovu) has roped in millions of viewers, and the numbers are predicted to increase.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on X that last week's numbers increased to 3.7 million. Leading up to Friday's much-anticipated episode, the numbers increased rapidly to 4.3 million.

"This past week's drama, driven by the Mapitsi storyline, pulled some decent numbers for the show. The week's median ratings pull was around 3.7 million viewers, peaking with the fiery episode on Friday, which pulled around 4.3 million."

In a dramatic twist of events, Mapitsi's affair with her lover Thomas took Turfloop by surprise as their dirty laundry was publicly exposed. Mphela predicts that the numbers will increase even further as the season finale nears. This will set the tone for Rachel Kunutu's highly anticipated return in the next season.

Howza joins Skeem Saam alongside Rachel Kunutu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scandal! star Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese has joined the cast of SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam.

Howza Mosese will portray the character of Ghost, who is connected to the popular actress, Lesego Marakalla, who returns to her role as Rachel Kunutu.

