The Shaka Ilembe team will be giving fans an exclusive look at the show and allowing them to mingle with the cast

DJ Tira recently promoted the show, inviting his supporters to head to Gateway Mall for a fun-filled family event

Season 2 of the hit Mzansi Magic series, Shaka Ilembe, is set to premiere on Sunday, 16 June 2025

DJ Tira has hyped his fans for the upcoming 'Shaka Ilembe' event in Durban.



The countdown to the Season 2 premiere of Shaka Ilembe is on, and the energy is real. Fans will get to experience the show and its talented cast members, as the show will embark on a two-city tour.

DJ Tira invites Durbanites to the Shaka Ilembe event

In an energetic X video, DJ Tira wore traditional Zulu attire to match the entire theme of the hit Mzansi Magic series. He invited the Durbanites to come experience the show leading up to the Season 2 premiere.

At the event, people will see a behind-the-scenes look at the outfits worn during the show, get to mingle with the cast members, enjoy some fun-filled activities and also get a sneak peek into the upcoming season.

"Durban, are you ready? All roads lead to Gateway this weekend! Come ready for a Royal Experience of the Shaka Ilembe world. You're all invited, but do not come alone. Bring the family along. Free Entry. Are you coming?"

The event will be an entire weekend extravaganza, taking place from Friday, 16 May, to Sunday, 18 May 2025. The series will premiere on Sunday, 15 June 2025, on Mzansi Magic.

Season 2 of 'Shaka Ilembe' will premiere in June.



Mzansi peeps react to DJ Tira's video

Social media users reacted to the post, saying DJ Tira would have been a great fit for the soundtrack.

@tools00000 said:

"Oh no, I am so far. I wanted to experience this."

@ClaudeHadebe sang Zulu praises:

"Ilembe eleqe amanye amalembe. uZulu omkhulu - Ndabezitha!"

@tk_moafrika stated:

"I will always support you."

@IamthabangK said:

"They should have featured you to add that "Tsssssstshaaaaa" on Shaka iLembe wena Malume."

@RealSihleIV mocked:

"Malume, what are they making you do? In 2025, you're still wearing umblaselo?"

Nomzamo Mbatha spills tea on Season 2

One of the lead actresses, Nomzamo Mbatha, shared her excitement for the Season, hinting that Shaka will be ascending to the throne.

"In season 2, Nandi becomes a Queen Mother when Shaka ascends the Zulu throne, and you know I was always on set even when I am not shooting, just to prepare myself. And having played this character has been an absolute honour, as I have said before, Queen Nandi is one of the biggest women of impact in the history of our country, and I can't wait for people to watch the second season."

DJ Tira accused of stealing song

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira was accused of stealing the lyrics for his new song Salamalikom. Kwaito musician Sosha claimed that the Afrotainment boss didn't ask for permission to sample lyrics from his 2021 song Ama’Sulumane.

While DJ Tira has not responded to the claims by Sosha, this would not be the first time he has been accused of stealing a song.

