It looks like getting cancelled may have done wonders for Scotts Maphuma's career

The Amapiano sensation was spotted in several videos partying up a storm with Geordie Shore star, Scotty T, in Tembisa

South African netizens were in stitches at the hilarious and random encounter

Scotts Maphuma and Scotty T recently partied together in Tembisa, of all places. Can you spell R-A-N-D-O-M?

Scotty T parties with Scotts Maphuma

Well, here's something you don't see every day: Scotts Maphuma was spotted at a club gig in Tembisa, Soweto, and guess who was in there dancing the night away? None other than Scotty T.

The TV personality is best known for his appearance on Geordie Shore from 2012 to 2019.

He was spotted among the crowd and also behind the decks during Scotts Maphuma's performance at The Hang Awt on 20 May 2024, even shared some videos on his Instagram story.

But Scotty wasn't in South Ah just for pleasure. After being axed from Geordie Shore, the reality TV personality has been making a living as an influencer and partnering with several businesses, he's now into NFTs.

His trip to Johannesburg was for the launch of Dr Green, described as a "digital key to the world's first legal blockchain-powered flwr delivery service."

The launch took place on 7 May, and it looks like Scotty decided to stay longer to experience the incomparable South African nightlife and party with the infamous Scotts Maphuma.

Twitter (X) user TheYanosUpdate shared several of his videos:

Mzansi reacts to Scotty T and Scotts Maphuma's videos

South Africans said the two men's meeting was nothing short of random and unexpected:

solly_feni1 said:

"I've been using the internet for many, many years now, and this has to be the most random thing I've ever seen on these streets."

Sikhhhh wrote:

"Lol, what?! This is so random. Of all people to end up in Tembisa of all places, and my favourite club."

makhosiiiii posted:

"The fact that he’s still a groovist and has even made it to Mzansi is beyond me."

Frxns_pale said:

"I don’t think I could have imagined a scenario with Scotty T jamming with Scotts Maphuma.:

ee_nyashaa laughed:

"Forget the randomness, there’s no way those lot were understanding his thick Geordie accent!"

yungjozay was stunned:

"This is the most random link-up, bruh."

Scotts Maphuma hangs out in Qatar

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Scotts Maphuma enjoying himself in Doha, Qatar, on what appeared to be a vacation.

This comes after he was cancelled for being rude to his supporters, though many have forgiven him and moved on from the drama.

South African netizens showed love to Maphuma and admired his soft living, saying the haters were no match for him:

j3rry._vl said:

"This just goes to show that no matter how much you can hate on someone, they will still live their best life."

Source: Briefly News