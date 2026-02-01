Orlando Pirates are on course to end Mamelodi Sundowns dominance in the Betway Premiership this season, but they need all hands on deck for them to dethrone the reigning champions.

The Sea Robbers are no longer in the CAF Champions League after losing in the preliminary stage, but they've turned things around since them winning the Carling Knockout Cup and also the All Stars match.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored in the Buccaneers' win over Magesi FC on Saturday, January 31, 2026, and has been instrumental to Abdeslam Ouaddou's since returning to the starting line-up.

Football analyst Uche Anuma has shared his thougts on Mofokeng's performance against Magesi FC, and why Pirates would need him back at his best.

"Relebohile Mofokeng is one of the best South African talents in the Betway Premiership and his performance this season could be helpful for Pirates," he said.

Source: Briefly News