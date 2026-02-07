A school in Cape Town's Northern Suburbs showed off one of their iconic flash performances

They are one of four schools who annually participate in the DTBS Flash, an event that sees the schools go head-to-head

The performance intrigued social media users, who expressed their thoughts in the comment section

Learners from DF Akademie, a school in Cape Town, showcased their talents in their incredible flash performance, delivering a powerful display of unity and school spirit. Social media users were far from unimpressed, with many praising the precision, energy, and confidence.

As they sang, the teens created various images, including a bus and a bicycle, by opening and closing their dark jackets to hide and reveal their white shirts.

The learners are no strangers to such performances, as they are one of the four schools that participate in the DTBS Flash, an event described as one of South Africa's most anticipated. DF Akademie, Tygerberg High School, Bellville High School, and Stellenberg High School go head-to-head in themed flash performances.

While it is unclear when the video was taken, the learners will be back at it on 7 February 2026 for the above event, which will take place from 6am to 10am at the DHL Stadium.

Flash performance wows South Africans

Local social media users were in awe of the synchronised performance and expressed intrigue in the comment section.

@mngunisambo43 told the online community:

"This shows that as South Africans, once we put our minds and hearts together, anything is possible. This is brilliant."

An impressed @zulu7807 stated:

"Very neat, wow."

@mathilda.van.zyl added in the comment section:

"Very good, keep on with the good work."

@westley6wrc shared under the post:

"I would love to be at a practice... all the effort that goes into this."

