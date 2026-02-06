“It’s in Our DNA”: South Africa Raves Over Epic Parktown Boys High War Cry Video

Parktown Boys High students performed a powerful war cry on their school field, combining tradition with modern music

The video showcased the energy, coordination, and unity of the learners, reflecting strong school spirit and brotherhood

Social media users reacted enthusiastically, praising the performance and the school’s unique cultural traditions

A recent video of Parktown Boys High students performing an epic war cry has captured the attention of social media users, showing how a school tradition can literally shake the ground.

The clip, shared on Instagram on August 29, 2025, featured a group of young gents performing on the school’s dirt field, dressed in their school uniforms.

According to the video, the pupils combined a traditional war cry with modern hip-hop beats, creating a unique and energetic sound that electrified the field. As they stomped and shouted in unison, the sheer force of their performance kicked up clouds of soil, turning the field into a whirlwind of flying dirt. The spectacle highlighted both the physical and symbolic power of the school’s ritual.

The Instagram post was captioned:

"You felt the hype. Now feel the force behind it… This isn’t just noise, it’s the sound of unity. When Parktonians come together, we don’t whisper. We shake the ground! Every chant fuels the fire. Every beat lifts the brotherhood. And every one of you makes it louder."

Social media users were quick to react, praising the students’ energy, coordination, and creativity. Many commented on how the performance showcased school spirit and brotherhood, noting the seamless blend of tradition and contemporary music.

The video posted by the school's official parktownboysofficial became a reminder of the enduring power of school rituals and the ways in which learners can come together to celebrate identity, teamwork, and pride. For Parktown Boys, the war cry is more than just a performance it’s a statement of unity, energy, and the unique culture that defines the school.

With thousands of views, the clip demonstrated how even local school traditions can capture national attention when shared on social media.

Watch the video below:

SA is entertained by Parktown Boys’ epic school war cry

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

kitcat949 said:

"This is the kind of energy we need in schools."

Pensonmlotshwa wrote:

"Just listen to the drums!!! The snares are disguising!!! 🔥❤️👏."

Phyllis Hathaway-Rhodes expressed:

"It’s in our DNA 🧬…it’s giving HBCU vibes!!! I love my people regardless of where they are on this planet! 🖤🌍🔥."

Day the dreamer commented:

"You make South Africa look amazing."

