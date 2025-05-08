A thrilling clip of Maritzburg College boys passionately belting out their iconic war cry made serious waves online

The electrifying moment led by two learners in white blazers, backed by a full school band, was proudly shared on Instagram by the school

Social media users couldn't get enough, with comments flooding in from old boys feeling nostalgic, to fans saying the unity gave them goosebumps

The Maritzburg College war cry hit social media timelines, and everyone was vibing with it, amazed at how passionate the boys were.

The clip was shared on the school's official Instagram page @maritzburg_college_, and instantly caught fire. Many people showed love in the comments.

Maritzburg College vibe moment

In the video, two senior students in crisp white blazers lead the charged-up anthem in front of a sea of boys dressed in uniform. The powerful chorus rises as the entire squad joins in unison, creating a jaw-dropping audio wave that hits you immediately. The background rhythm from the brass and percussion band gives the chant an extra punch.

With trumpets blaring and drums beating hard, the boys pour their all into the moment, bouncing to the rhythm, fists in the air, shouting every lyric like it's tradition written in stone. It's pure school pride on display, and it radiates energy you can't fake

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi loves the boys' energy

Social media users flooded the comment section sharing how much they love the unity and passion. Many couldn't stop watching and replaying, calling it one of the most wholesome clips they have seen in a while.

Old learners shared how the clip reminded them of their time back in school, while others simply praised how heartwarming it was to witness so much joy and school spirit in one scene.

User @neot shared:

"I love the brotherhood. Everyone feels like they belong. These kids should see beyond colour, race or any fact that makes them break the brotherhood. Love the vibe and pride evident in each of their faces 👌🏽."

User @cocaomarlowe added:

"Very refreshing 🔥."

User @lebonatshiu commented:

"As a former 17-year-old, that is what I was doing too."

User @liger_mafilika added:

"Times have changed. Since we sat on those stands. Band and all."

User @caylels said:

"Too much pressure - shoutout to the gang 💀❤️."

User @louis.warner commented:

"That is a wonderful sight to behold. ‘89 old boy here."

