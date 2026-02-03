A group of school learners from the city of Durban showcased their humorous Afrikaans war cry

Their war cry spoke about a fire for a braai, braaibroodjies, and how they would enjoy their tea

Internet users headed to the comment section to express amusement and share how much it made them laugh

Learners from Gelofte Skool performed a war cry that left people laughing. Image: Gelofte Skool Amptelike Blad

Source: Facebook

Members of the student council from Gelofte Skool in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, shared their unique Afrikaans war cry that somehow resembled New Zealand's haka, a traditional ceremonial dance from Māori culture. Injected with Afrikaner identity, the war cry entertained several social media users.

Facebook user Eugene Mengel uploaded the clip on 23 January 2026, showing the boys making comical chants. While the group leader shouted something specific, the rest of the group answered.

The boys were heard saying:

"Ek steek vir my 'n vuurtjie aan, en ek maak my a jaffle (I light a fire for myself, and I make myself a jaffle)."

"Ja, op die vuur (Yes, on the fire)."

"Ek vat my braairooster, en ek maak vir my 'n braaibroodjie (I take my grill, and I make myself a braaibroodjie)."

"Tamatie, uie, kaas (Tomato, onion, cheese)."

"Ek vra julle ouens dan nou: hoe hou ons van ons tee (So I ask you guys now: how do we like our tea)?"

"Ek like my tee met Ouma beskuit (I like my tea with Ouma biscuits)."

"Kameeldoring!"

"Ek is 'n man. Ek hou van vuur (I'm a man. I like fire)."

Watch the Facebook reel posted on Eugene's account below:

Afrikaans war cry amuses South Africans

Thousands of social media users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the comedic war cry.

The boys entertained their audience. Image: Nigel Mengel

Source: Facebook

Carin Eloff wrote to the boys:

"You guys are classic! Way to go! This is how our laughing muscles are tickled!"

Madge Van Der Poel added in the comments:

"Just good boere humour."

Lana Fernandes stated with a laugh:

"Love it! Eat your hearts out, All Blacks."

Nicky Rijns shared with those who found the performance a disrespectful take on the haka:

"Only if you are South African, you understand this, and it's funny. In New Zealand, the haka is very traditional and means different things, even done as a sign of respect at funerals. Good to understand both worlds."

