“Out in Full Force”: Northwood School Performs 1st War Cry for 2026, South Africans Hyped
- Learners from Northwood School in Durban North showcased their first war cry for the year
- The boys packed the stands and spread their infectious energy as they chanted the words to their unique song
- People online loved the war cry, with one person even showing concern for the boys at the back of the stands
Northwood School, a learning institution in Durban North, showcased the school's first war cry for 2026. The energy and pride on display left many South Africans feeling the vibes.
The video was posted on 21 January 2026 and used the caption #warcrywednesday, letting people know how the learners enjoyed their third day back at school. While the chant wasn't very audible, it was evident that the boys enjoyed themselves and took pride in representing their school.
"The boys were out in full force," the school wrote on their Facebook page.
Northwood School's war cry amps South Africans
Members of the online community took to the comment section with intrigue and expressed their thoughts about the war cry, an activity that has become popular at many South African private schools.
@producerbuchan shared under the post:
"The energy from there has hit Scotland, UK! We love you guys!"
@ashika_a_m stated with a laugh:
"As a Grade 8 mum, all my son said today was that Northwood's war cry was so tough!"
@beautybandit_ashley, who seemed to love what they saw on their screen, exclaimed:
"I don’t care, my son is going here!"
@vinsachildrens added in the comment section:
"I like the vibe. May you be blessed."
@dain.caldon showed concern for some of the learners jumping and nearly touching the ceiling, writing:
"Give the kids at the back some hard hats, though."
3 Other stories about war cries
- In another article, Briefly News reported that Wynberg Boys' High School learners' 'nonchalant' war cry ended with a surprise.
- Two New Zealand media personalities shared on their radio show how much they enjoyed South African learners' chant.
- A Pretoria-based girls' high school showed off their war cry and put a twist on Bella Ciao, a classic Italian song.
