Energetic learners from a boarding school in the Western Cape took their school spirit to the streets

Each team had their own decorated truck and chanted its songs as traffic officials escorted them

The dramatic display of dedication excited South Africans, who were reminded of their time at school

The learners, some of them in trucks leading their teams, were escorted by traffic officials. Images: Woes TV

Source: Facebook

HTS Drostdy, a boarding school in Worcester, Western Cape, proudly filled the streets with their school spirit in preparation for their inter-house Athletics Day on 19 January 2026. The colourful clip left many people online reminiscing about their school days.

The Facebook page for Woes TV uploaded the video on 22 January 2026, showing massive trucks of schoolchildren in their physical training gear, with large crowds consisting of learners and staff members following behind. Five decorated trucks transported five chanting teams, who were escorted by official traffic vehicles.

The teams were assigned different themes for the day:

Bergsig: Cheer

Cheer Stalshuis: Knights

Knights Dorp-meisies: Rio Carnaval

Rio Carnaval Dorp-seuns: Baywatch

Baywatch Noordsig: Red Army

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the school's Facebook page, Bergsig and Stalshuis were the winners of the Spirit Cup.

The learners showed their school spirit on the stands. Image: Beleef HTS Drostdy

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook reel posted on Woes TV's account below:

School spirit delights South Africans

People on the internet gathered in the comment section, mesmerised by what they saw on their screen.

Patricia Bohlmann Taljaard shared their opinion about the children's energy, writing:

"The girls definitely have more spirit."

Marlene Fick told the online community:

"Now this is really cute!"

Attie van der Colff exclaimed in the comment section:

"Just like the old days!"

Neil Alexanery Meyer wrote under the post:

"Nice. It takes me back to my childhood."

Christina Klue was surprised to see the large crowd and said:

"That's a lot of kids."

3 Other stories about school spirit

In another article, Briefly News reported that American streamer IShowSpeed joined schoolboys in an energy-filled war cry.

reported that American streamer IShowSpeed joined schoolboys in an energy-filled war cry. South African high school learners wowed the country with their remarkable performance at an inter-school spirit event.

Wynberg Boys' High School's war cry took an exciting twist when the learners transformed their powerful chants into a dance battle.

Source: Briefly News