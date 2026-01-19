A viral high school war cry has Mzansi glued to screens, as learners perform a perfectly synchronized chant with blazers, leaving viewers amazed

The Facebook clip showed dozens of learners executing a mesmerizing sequence of blazer flips, sparking praise on the platform

Social media users are in awe of the learners’ precision and coordination, with many marveling at the discipline behind the war cry

A high school war cry has Mzansi glued to their screens as learners perform a loud, perfectly synchronised chant while opening and closing their blazers, and Facebook can’t get enough.

Glenwood High School boys perform a unique blazer war cry that has since gone viral on Facebook. Image: Zama Blose

Source: Facebook

The video, posted on 17 January 2026, has already racked up over 37,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Viewers were amazed by the precision and timing of the students, calling the routine “next-level school spirit.”

In the clip, the learners stand in perfectly aligned rows, each gripping their blazer. On a sharp, commanding shout by a fellow learner, they snap their blazers open and closed in perfect unison, repeating the sequence as they chant. The loud chants echo across the schoolyard, while the blazer flips create a rhythm that is mesmerising to watch.

In the video posted by Zama Blose, the camera pans across the sea of learners as the war cry continues. Facebook users were quick to celebrate the flawless coordination, with many calling for the video to inspire routines at schools across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook video below:

Facebook in awe of students’ precision

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, marveling at the coordination and discipline it must have taken to align every movement so perfectly.

Tariro Mayahle wrote:

"I have goosebumps.❤"

Barbara Aissing commented:

"That sent shivers down my spine! No sons or grandsons at Glenwood anymore, all grown up, but my blood still runs green. All the best for 2026, Glenwood."

Nomuzi Tshabalala said:

"Big ups to the teachers behind this discipline.👌"

Asa Vela noted:

"And they pass as well. They do not only sing or chant. Just in case you are wondering.👊🏽"

Kago Gaborekwe wrote:

"What do you see, Green? What do you see, White? All you see is green and white, that's what I heard. Seems like a good school."

Lungile Zuma comment:

"Wow! Big boys. Green and White. Your voices are full of victory. Raise the flag of Glenwood High School high💚🤍I'm wishing you all the best.🙏"

Slindile Ngwazi said:

"Wow, I'm such a proud Glenwood mom💃my son just completed matric but our blood will always be Green.❤️"

Zama Blose shared the video of the learners' perfectly performed war cry. Image: Zama Blose

Source: Facebook

More Briefly News viral school moments

Source: Briefly News