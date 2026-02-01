Former Scandal! actress Sorisha Naidoo trended after a clip of her face without makeup was shared on social media

The video of the reality TV star showed Naidoo without her cosmetic enhancements or filters

Social media users roasted Naidoo about how she looked unrecognisable, while some revealed she looked better than before

SA Reacts to Sorisha Naidoo's Face Without Makeup, "Aging Like Fine Wine"

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and reality TV star Sorisha Naido had social media talking over the weekend after a video of her bare face was shared online. The former Scandal! actress looked different without her usual makeup and filters.

Naidoo previously dominated headlines after sharing a video of KwaDukuza Mall and faced criticism on social media.

The businesswoman is the latest star to share a clips of her face without make up after former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Social media user BurnerBurnerac5 shared a video on her X account on Friday, 30 January 2026, of the reality TV star without make up.

She captioned the clip: "Sorisha Naidoo, looking medium rare."

Naidoo's makeup also shared the video on her on his Instagram account on Friday, 30 January 2026.

South Africans react to Naidoo's clip

@Telltailxms responded:

"Compared to season 1 and 2 of RHOD I think she’s better. She really was scary there."

@itasha777x wrote:

"Why does she act like she wyt? The mannerisms and skin bleaching."

@Xhakalilambile reacted:

"Uncle Viv doesn’t play ngo mfazi wakh’(about his wife). Ask Nonks."

@UminathiZulu commented:

"The makeup is terrible."

@ntlanetokollo said:

"I thought it was sore when the guy was rubbing the lotion on. Also where’s the cape?"

@ndoniiyamanzii wrote:

"Let me stay out of billionaire business."

Lavinadookan responded:

"Stunning... please share foundation details 😍."

@ndoniiyamanzii wrote:

"Why is she so red?"

Naidoojessica said:

"I Think Warren is great. But you look beautiful without makeup."

Philasikhakhane reacted:

"Ohhhh my goodness I love seeing so much personality from Sorisha. She is so charismatic. RHOD editors don’t do her justice. She should keep doing more of these."

Sbu_kingza commented:

"Mama Sorisha is aging like a fine wine. 🔥🔥🔥❤ Always beautiful and so full of life."

Miss_ngcings said:

"Beautiful! 😍😍😍Love the little gossip session 😂😂😂."

Shamima_aboobaker_khan reacted:

"Beautiful make-up Warren...Sorisha as georgeous as ever.....❤️."

This.south.african commented:

"The lady is a vibe. 🔥 The make up artist is doing God's work out here 🔥."

Msroseline responded:

"You need to share more of you and her moments."

Lukka_vish asked:

"What happened to her skin?"

Irma.greyling_ responded:

"Oh my, stunning make up, she's to beautiful. And that s*xy calves🔥🙌❤️."

Rio_doorgaparsad commented:

"Please share under eye concealer tips."

SA Reacts to Sorisha Naidoo's Face Without Makeup, "Aging Like Fine Wine"

Source: UGC

Fans stunned as Zola Nombona goes makeup-free

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Zola Nombona was a sight for sore eyes when she debuted a rare, makeup-free selfie.

The award-winning actress's picture sparked a buzz on social media, with fans stunned by her flawless, natural beauty.

Online users were drawn to Zola's radiance, saying she looked incredible with and without makeup.

Source: Briefly News