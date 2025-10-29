Zola Nombona was a sight for sore eyes when she debuted a rare, makeup-free selfie

The award-winning actress's picture sparked a buzz on social media, with fans stunned by her flawless, natural beauty

Online users were drawn to Zola's radiance, saying she looked incredible with and without makeup

Actress Zola Nombona stunned fans with her natural beauty. Images: znombona

South African actress Zola Nombona had social media buzzing to no end with one of her selfies.

The award-winning actress, famous for her roles on My Brother's Keeper and her podcast Unfiltered in the Bathroom, posted a stunning makeup-free selfie on 1 July 2025 to flaunt her glowy skin and fresh install, courtesy of The Penthouse Beauty Studio.

While the picture was first shared on the star's Instagram page, it was later reshared on Twitter (X) by EmmiieTLO on 27 October, admiring Zola's beauty.

"Zola Nombona is absolutely Gorgeous."

The user first shared a photo of the actress with a full face beat and bangs, wearing a football jersey. After another user asked to see Zola's face without the makeup, the original poster obliged.

Fans gushed over Zola Nombona's radiant, makeup-free face. Image: znombona

The post further affirms the 33-year-old actress's natural beauty and radiance, which, coupled with her talent, has made her one of the most-adored stars on our screens.

See Zola's picture below.

Fans rave over Zola Nombona

Online users were mesmerised by the actress's natural beauty. Read some of their comments below.

Sxyleera said:

"She is so beautiful with or without makeup."

_Richard92 declared:

"Xhosa women are so beautiful, man. No one can convince me otherwise."

RebelFleurBbe recalled:

"She used to have a few scenes on My Brother's Keeper where she was not wearing makeup, and my jaw dropped each time. She's so pretty."

Online users declared Zola Nombona beautiful with and without makeup. Image: znombona

NtombiShibe joked:

"Zola is beautiful even when she's crying. They could give her a role to be a homeless person, and she would still be gorgeous."

NtombikayiseBa6 showed love to Zola Nombona:

"She’s absolutely beautiful, and she has a beautiful energy. Also, she supports Orlando Pirates, which makes her look even more beautiful. LOVE HER!"

mabricard31 poste:

"I love you so much, auntie. I wish I could bring back my mother in heaven but when I see you, I don't miss her that much. I love you a lot, mother."

The overwhelming response to Zola Nombona's makeup-free selfie reaffirmed her status as one of South Africa's most naturally beautiful and beloved actresses. From her roles on screen to her simple, makeup-free selfies, Zola is a star whose genuine beauty, paired with her talent, consistently commands high praise from her online community.

