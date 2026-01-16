Fan-favourite actor Vusi Leremi discusses the challenges of portraying Clement Letsoalo on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam

Leremi's content creator role has been trending on social media for his current storyline

Viewers of the educational soapie praised Leremi for portraying the popular role and for being convincing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Skeem Saam's Vusi Leremi discusses the dangers of using drugs. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Popular actor Vusi Leremi, who portrays the character of Clement Letsoalo on Skeem Saam, opens up about how he researched his current storyline.

The fan-favourite actor has been trending on social media since his character moved to Johannesburg and began using drugs.

The soapie shared a snippet on its X account of Leremi's character battling with drug addiction and being asked to take a test at work.

Leremi reveals in an interview with Daily Sun that playing Clement required a lot of emotional work, as he spent a lot of time thinking about the psychology of someone struggling with addiction.

"Showing the lows, the loneliness, and the results of drug use was emotionally heavy," adds the star.

The actor also reveals that he talked to real drug addicts before filming his scenes, and listening to their stories helped him understand their struggles.

Leremi also shares that the educational soapie is showing viewers that addiction is a struggle that needs understanding and support, and recovery is possible.

The popular actor adds that drug usage is a serious issue in South Africa, affecting families.

Skeem Saam fans respond to Clement's drug storyline

@Kgosigadi_Mj said:

"Clement o jele ke Jozi," (Clement got swallowed by Jozi).

@MahlatsiR replied:

"Finally, Clement will get a taste of his medicine, usile (naughty) this child. I lost respect for him."

@Kholo_Leah commented:

"He’s executing this part so well."

@Thabokenne6862 responded:

"He's doing justice to his role."

@TsaoneTumelo said:

"Nna Clement o ntsenya stress o ka re ke nnake," (Clement stresses me out, like he's my own kid).

@Peaches_LMN wrote:

"No one in the history of acting has ever put up a performance while acting. Clemy is showing us things, please."

@princeofpitorii reacted:

"Phaswane wa di yhobisi," (party animal).

@PTlebetla commented:

"One thing about @SkeemSaam3. Everyone gets a chance to shine. He is killing the role."

@Tshego_Tau_ said:

"He's definitely acting this part very well."

@tsontso_kids wrote:

"He is killing this role."

@PabloDaRunna replied:

"Stellar execution of this druggie character."

@nkosanap responded:

"Ntate Moloto is going to locate Clement."

@Gajeni_ wrote:

"Clemy is nailing this role."

@RealDeepvince said:

"Ziyakhala Clemy🫩."

@mphog33 reacted:

"It's like he's portraying his own life."

@Sebati_N wrote:

"Moetapele wa bo Kenny," (Kenny's leader).

@lucky_thokolo said:

"He killed this scene."

'Skeem Saam' actor Vusi Leremi says it was challenging to play a drug addict. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam's Samukele Mkhize finds playing Khwezi uncomfortable

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Isibaya star Samukele Mkhize compared herself to her villain character Khwezi Gasa on Skeem Saam.

Mkhize, who is famously known for playing Mabuyi, a village girl on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya, opens up about the challenges of playing Khwezi.

Fans of the educational soapie recently discussed the actress's character's storyline on social media.

Source: Briefly News