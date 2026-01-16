Former Isibaya star Samukele Mkhize compares herself to her villain character Khwezi Gasa on Skeem Saam

Mkhize, who is famously known for playing Mabuyi, a village girl on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya , opens up about the challenges of playing Khwezi

Fans of the educational soapie recently discussed the actress's character's storyline on social media

'Skeem Saam' Actress Samukele Mkhize Finds Playing Khwezi Uncomfortable

Talented actress Samukele Masindi (née Mkhize) recently opened up about the challenges of portraying the character of Khwezi on Skeem Saam.

The actress who got her acting break on Isibaya as Mabuyi previously discussed Khwezi Gasa's storyline on the SABC1 soapie.

Masindi recently had social media buzzing when she celebrated her marriage on social media.

The actress shared in an interview with True Love that she was really excited about joining Skeem Saam because the character is different from the one she played before.

"I'd always wanted to play somebody with a little bit of controversy, not somebody safe like my character on Isibaya," adds the star.

Masindi admits that she finds playing the role of Khwezi a bit uncomfortable, especially in scenes where Khwezi is disrespectful.

"Sometimes playing her makes me uncomfortable because I have to abandon all my morals, like when she disrespects elders," says the star.

The former Isibaya actress makes an example of Khwezi's recent interaction with Mkhulu, who passed away, because she would never behave the way Khwezi behaved in real life.

Masindi adds: "I hate myself after those scenes because it goes against everything my grandparents and mother taught me."

Skeem Saam fans react to Khwezi's storyline

@TeddyWilliam03 responded:

"Why is Lehasa only telling Khwezi about Clement's drug problem and not Pretty?"

@iamprescribed wrote:

"The writers are going all out to give Khwezi a storyline, shame."

@RhuMa101 reacted:

"Khwezi has softened up too much. Clement should have been fired last year."

@CeeNkuna responded:

"But this case is funny, so Khwezi went to mkhulu to acquire Lehasa’s riches, and now she didn’t want to compensate him, and now she’s in trouble for it."

@Angela_Macebele wrote:

"I actually want Nkosi to pull a Kganyago on Khwezi."

@Zamaswati_M commented:

"Khwezi and Nkosi really think Lehasa is an idiot, neh? They are so embarrassing."

@Sanele_Nathi said:

"Khwezi and Nkosi’s downfall? I will be there, can’t wait, I hope Lehasa and Peterson will get them."

@CeeNkuna reacted:

"Petersen’s theories about the Khwezi case make sense. He’s really a genius cop. I'm sure he will get to the root of the case."

Skeem Saam trends, viewers are convinced Khwezi lied about who stabbed Lehasa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam fans have gotten the show trending over the drama of Khwezikazi going to great measures to conceal the truth about who stabbed Lehasa.

The episode saw Khwezikazi continuing with her fabrication that Pretty is to blame for Lehasa's hospitalisation.

Viewers of the show believe that Khwezi will be arrested soon because some of those around her don't believe the lies.

