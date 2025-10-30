Skeem Saam actress Samukele Mkhize has announced she’s officially married

The star first hinted at her lobola celebrations in 2022 with traditional bridal photos

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages

Samukele Mkhize shared that she's officially married. Image: samukele_mkhize Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is celebrating with Skeem Saam actress Samukele Mkhize, who revealed that she is now a married woman. Taking to social media, the star, who is best known for her role as Khwezi on the popular SABC 1 drama, shared a heartwarming post confirming her union.

Announcing the news, Samukele wrote on Instagram:

“He said, ‘Let’s get married,’ and I was like, ‘Say no more!’”

The post, which she shared on Instagram, shows her in a traditional white wedding dress. Back in 2022, Mkhize had shared images from her African traditional wedding. See the post below:

Celebrities react with congratulatory messages

News such as this is often met with jubilant messages from well-wishers. Mkhize's post attracted the same energy.

Fellow actress, Simz Ngema, commented:

"Congratulations, beautiful."

Another actress, @mazulurealsoulsa, wrote:

"Congratulations babe, kwakuhle kwethu [this is beautiful]."

The comment section looked like an actress's enclave as another chipped in her congratulatory comment. Seng'khathele actress Lerato Mvelase, aided by in-love and heart emojis, said:

"Congratulations."

Mkhize first hinted at tying the knot in 2022

Back in 2022, she first hinted at her romance when she shared snaps of herself in traditional bridal attire. She had captioned her post “24.09.22” with cow emojis and wedding hashtags, which is usually indicative of successful lobola negotiations.

The actress, who in the same year was rumoured to have been pregnant, is still with Skeem Saam despite word on the street that her character on the drama was to be killed off in 2024.

The actress evidently values the institution of marriage – a value which would not surprise many, given that she was raised in a devout Christian family.

Samukele's roots and ambitions

Samukele always believed she would become a musician. Her first major acting role was in a theatrical musical. Unlike the characters she portrays onscreen, she is a principled person who cares about others.

She and her brother were raised in Maphophoma village in Madundube, KwaZulu-Natal, where they lived with their grandparents. She was involved in church activities because her grandparents worked as pastors.

Speaking about her future in an interview with Drum Magazine, she said that she looked forward to growing in front of the camera and becoming a household name. "I see myself involved in big movie projects in Africa and abroad.

I also see myself unpacking some of my other talents as time goes by, but my ultimate big dream is to one day have my own Production Company," she said at the time.

‘Skeem Saam' star Samukele Mkhize celebrated her marriage. Image: samukele_mkhize. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Celebrities who tied the knot in 2025

The year 2025 has seen a number of South African celebrities say "I do." Many of them characteristically taking the news on their social media platforms.

Briefly News previously reported that Wiseman Mncube and lots more celebrity names also joined the train.

Proofreading by Privie Kandi, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News