Jackie Phamotse has announced a nationwide tour for her book, The Tea Merchant , visiting cities like Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Polokwane

Despite losing her defamation case against Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo, the controversial author remains active, sharing her tour dates on social media

Fans are excited for her return, though some are disappointed she won't visit their towns

Renowned author Jackie Phamotse has announced the upcoming tour for her book The Tea Merchant. The controversial media personality revealed that she will visit several cities, including Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Polokwane.

Jackie Phamotse introduces book tour for The Tea Merchant

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse is back with a bang. The star did not let losing her defamation case against Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo stop her from doing what she loves. From tying the knot to writing a whole book.

Taking to her social media pages, the I Tweet What I Like So Sue Me author revealed that she will be touring the country. She urged her fans and followers to attend the events in their towns. The post's caption read:

"Hope to see you on these dates in your area! It’s book tour season 🤭😜💓"

Jackie Phamotse's fans can't wait for her tour

South African book lovers had missed their favourite star. Many expressed excitement at the news she shared. Others were heartbroken that she was not visiting their towns.

@sellomaj1 said:

"Yes, Mall of Africa I will be there."

@eniemol commented:

"Mall of the South gang pls gather diz side.... asisheeeeeeeeee..."

@SXulashe wrote:

"Yeep, Cape Town, we shall see you there😍"

@tshepoyabadimo0 noted:

"Rona ba Bloemfontein haosa rezama🥹🥹"

@RefiloeDiale7 commented:

"Will be there with all the books to be signed 🤪🫡😁"

Jackie Phamotse reportedly gets married, Mzansi confused

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial author Jackie Phamotse is allegedly off the market. Jackie tied the knot a few weeks after being sentenced to house arrest following her defamation case against businesswoman and former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo and her husband, Romeo.

Congratulations are in order for outspoken author and media personality Jackie Phamotse. Following her sentencing, Jackie has been trending for all the wrong reasons.

