The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams showcased her recent Botox results on Instagram, openly sharing her cosmetic journey

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, with some praising her changes and others expressing concern about her altering her natural beauty

Comparisons were made to other reality stars, highlighting the dramatic transformations Nonku has undergone

Nonku Williams is still in her glow-up era and doing whatever it takes to get the perfect body, face and skin. The Real Housewives of Durban star recently showed off the changes to her face after getting a Botox procedure.

Nonku Williams showed off her Botox results. Image: @nonku_williams

Nonku Williams talks about getting Botox

Our girl Nonku Williams does not gatekeep information about the procedures she has had. The reality TV star and business mogul has been open about the several procedures she has had over the years.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, Nonku Williams shared some pictures showing the changes after getting botox. The stunner, who was happy with the results, wrote:

"The only toxin you need in your life is Botox…let the rest go🫦"

Fans react to Nonku Williams' post

Nonku's fans shared mixed reactions to her pictures. Some said she was doing too many changes to her body, while others hailed her.

@sobert_bee said:

"You are starting to look like Maria after all that bullying 😂the irony of it all."

@thelizprins commented:

"Hahaha gurl @nonku_williams I agree with you, and those lips 👏"

@mookiemahlangu added:

"You are losing ur true natural beauty."

@azubam said:

"Quarter two Maria and Jojo. Is not make sure."

@bukekageju said:

"Every season we see a new Nonku, it's like you are part of the Kardashians."

@pamelarapodile wrote:

"🫣🚮Aii you’re being too much now🤨"

