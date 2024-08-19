Sho Madjozi Makes Musical Comeback and Teases New Song, Fans React: “It’s Been Way Too Long”
- Sho Madjozi is getting ready to release some new music after dropping a video teasing an unknown song
- The John Cena hitmaker appeared excited to make her comeback, saying she was finally free
- Fans welcomed Sho Madjozi back, while others raised questions about her past record label
Fans can't wait to welcome Sho Madjozi back to the music scene after the singer dropped a teaser of her upcoming song.
Sho Madjozi previews new track
After an unexpected hiatus, it appears that Sho Madjozi is ready to reclaim her glory and make her return to the music scene.
The Huku hitmaker, who has been focusing on growing her portfolio, including being a music judge, revealed that she has new music on the way and treated her fans to a short but exciting teaser.
Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Sho posted a video jamming along to an unknown Amapiano-influenced song as she announced her comeback.
Not only that, but in her caption, the famous hair influencer wrote about being free, similar to what most independent artists say after cutting ties with their record labels:
"Free at last."
Mzansi reacts to Sho Madjozi's new song
Fans can't wait to hear the singer's new music and have officially welcomed her back:
ProTwoolz was relieved:
"Good to see you, queen."
Anele21525772 wrote:
"I wish you would bounce back, yazi."
Real_Phoka said:
"Let's hear the music; it's been way too long."
Meanwhile, others questioned the supposed jab in her caption:
archie_success was curious:
"Haybo, what do you mean? Record label disputes?"
Sir_Ngubs suspected:
"The silence of talented artists almost always has something to do with labels/ execs. Hopefully, one day, we will have the full story. For now, we are just happy you're back on the scene."
VinDollar016 joked:
"You have been MIA since after you met John Cena."
Sho Madjozi announces kiddies' party
In more Sho Madjozi updates, Briefly News shared some online reactions after the singer announced her exciting kiddies' party.
Mzansi parents were ecstatic at the news and sang Sho's praises for always putting the kids first.
Source: Briefly News
