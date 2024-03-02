A mother called out Sho Madjozi after she debuted her new colourful hairpiece

The singer showed off her latest hairpiece and left parents worried about the chaos they would be under with their daughters

Mzansi was in stitches at the mom's reaction, saying ShoMa had parents in a chokehold

Sho Madjozi was called out by a Mzansi mother after she debuted her new colourful hairpiece. Images: shomadjozi

Sho Madjozi is back to put parents in a tight position with her colourful hairstyles. The John Cena hitmaker debuted her new hair and was called out by another frustrated mother in a hilarious TikTok and left Mzansi in stitches.

Mother calls out Sho Madjozi

The festive season has passed, but Sho Madjozi already has parents in a chokehold with her colourful hairstyles.

Many know how much of an influence ShoMa's hair has on little girls; the rainbow-coloured hairpieces and unique braids became a massive hit in recent years, and it looks like the singer has more tricks up her sleeve.

She recently showed off her new colourful hairpiece, and one mom decided to speak up about ShoMa's influence on her kids.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video:

"Did you see her? What did we do to this lady? What did we do so we can apologise as parents? Can we apologise to Sho Madjozi because what is this?

"Didn't we agree that she should stop doing this? December was the final straw, but she's doing this again. Does she know our children? Can we please sign a petition to take her to maintenance court? I'm so defeated."

Mzansi reacts to hilarious video

Netizens are in stitches over the mother's video, where some shared their frustration over Sho Madjozi's influence on their daughters:

KingNema_Jnr laughed:

"They want a petition."

PhumeleleFelic1 was worried:

"That time, I have two daughters!"

Gqama_September joked:

"Nobody stresses girl moms like Sho Madjozi!"

Tiisetso_TKD said:

"Lol, I've got one more year before Sho Majozi becomes a problem in my house."

Sho Madjozi debuts new hairstyle

