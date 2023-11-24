A mother took to social media to address Sho Madjozi's latest hairstyle in a funny video about the stylish musician

The John Cena hitmaker is also known for wearing colourful braids that many children want in the December festive season

Online users were amused after hearing the women's complaints about Sho Madjozi's latest braiding style

A tired mother took to social media to talk about Sho Madjozi's new braids. The lady made a comical video complaining about how much pressure parents get from their kids.

A TikTok video of Sho Madjozi's glittery hairstyle and its impact on a worried mom had Mzansi laughing. Image: TikTok / @fundi.shabalala / Instgaram / @shomadjozi

Source: UGC

The TikTok video was relatable, and it got more than 34,000 likes. People commented on the video, discussing Sho Madjozi's impact on young girls' hairstyles.

Sho Madjozi releases new braid hairstyle

@fundi.shabalala posted a video expressing how much Sho Madjozi's new twinkling braided style will be the most wanted by children. In the video, she expressed how difficult it is to keep up every year and was worried about how she will find sparkly hair fibre.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video:

South African parents floored by Sho Madjozi's impact

Online users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Sho Madjozi's latest braided hairstyle. Many were amused by the TikTok creator, with some sharing stories confirming that Sho Madjozi is a trendsetter on the braids scene.

Nwa'Masi said:

"Thank God my little sister outgrew Sho Madjozi hairstyles; my mother was tired hle."

annamasuku581 commented"

"ViVA Sho Madjozi, my niece's birthday party team is Sho Madjozi colorfully styled."

faithmsiza1 added:

"It's been four years doing the Sho Madjozi hairstyles with my two daughters andizi shame yooh."

Thando Enhle-tee Mal admitted:

"Aibo my Sho Madjozi has already showed me, and I'm here at work not ok emotional."

MsHlongwa gushed;

"I love Sho Madjozi Decembers let the kids flourish. Mum and child the match big braids."

Mum and child rock matching big braids

A woman and her child gained viral attention when people noticed their identical fishtail braids while out and about. The unique braiding style became a topic of discussion online.

Sho Madjozi's new sparkly hair braids to go on sale

Briefly News previously reported that Sho Madjozi has just sparked a wave of December hairstyle inspiration for countless South African girls. Her sparkly hairstyle became a hit online, and she will give parents a chance to get their hands on them for their little ones.

Anele Mdoda from Anele and The Club on 947 revealed that Sho Madjozi's sparkly hair braids will be going on sale very soon.

As mentioned by Anele, the sparkly hair range was inspired by a character in her children's book titled ShoMa and The Stars.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News