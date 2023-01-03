A little kid was keen to see herself braided for the first time and people were floored by her reaction

The hilarious TikTok clip went viral with over 300 000 views as people gushed over the cute kid

Peeps were thoroughly amused by the little girl's charisma when she gave her opinion on her new hairstyle

One mom's adorable princess got braids for the first time. People were thoroughly amused by what she had to say after seeing herself in the mirror.

A little girl did not like her freshly done braids and was honest about it. Image: TikTok/jaylabrenae5

Source: UGC

The toddler gave an honest review of her new hair and it was unexpected. Online users were in stitches over her firm answer.

Online peeps dying of laughter after little girl reacts to seeing braided hair for 1st time

One toddler girl got new braids for the first time. Her hair was done in cute Fulani braids with no extra hair fibre added. The little girl happily skipped to the mirror but was disappointed by what she saw. When her mom, @jaylabrenae5 asked if she likes the new hairstyle, the cutie quietly said "no". Watch the video below:

Netizens love opinionated kids and people were thoroughly amused by the little girl's honesty. Many peeps insisted that the little girl looked adorable and she just had to get used to the new hairstyle.

Kima_tha_topic commented:

She said, "You called me in here for this??"

Tae commented:

"She’ll like it by tomorrow. We all end up liking the style the next day."

Joy commented:

"Ayo 'Look I ain’t tryna hurt your feelings but since you asking more than once…nah man.'"

guanargatwech commented:

"The lil side eye she did."

merlah899 commented:

"She has to give it two business days, it’s so cute though."

Yani commented:

"She’s like 'well it’s done.'"

